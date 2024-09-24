“Real Housewives of New York” Star Eboni K. Williams Welcomes First Child, A Daughter: '⁣Forevermore, I’m Changed'

The TV personality welcomed her first child, Liberty Alexandria, in August

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty; @anabrandt Eboni K. Williams and daughter Liberty Williams

Eboni K. Williams is a mom!

The Real Housewives of New York City alumna welcomed her first child, daughter Liberty Alexandria Williams, in August. Williams, 41, announced her daughter’s arrival in an Instagram post on Monday, Sept. 23. She shared sweet photos of her newborn, including one of her feet and another of her holding on to Williams' hand.

⁣”Forevermore, I’m changed,” she began in the caption. “I’m responsible for ensuring her wellbeing and that Liberty enhances the spaces she occupies. ⁣This little girl has been born into significant privilege. ⁣Thus, she holds significant responsibility.” Adding, “As her ancestor, Toni Morrison tasked her…⁣ Since she has been born free, her birth assignment is to now free somebody else.”

As Williams’ caption continued, she explained the meaning behind her daughter’s name and how she took inspiration from the Statue of Liberty's history.

@anabrandt Eboni K. Williams' daughter Liberty Alexandria

“Born into a nation and at a time such as this…⁣ Young Liberty has arrived on divine time⁣,” she wrote. “Unknown by most, our nation’s famous monument, the Statute of Liberty, originated as a tribute to the newly freed Black American.”

Williams explained that the statue arrived in New York City in 1886 “as a symbol of liberty and freedom two decades AFTER the American Civil War.”

“While most people associate the monument with immigrants arriving at the New York Harbor, this was a secondary narrative,” she wrote. “The French creators behind the statue originally wanted to honor the newly emancipated and formerly enslaved Africans/Black Americans.”

The former Bravo star said that “modifications have been made, the original broken shackles, which paid tribute to the end of slavery, do remain at Lady Liberty’s feet.” Adding, “The broken shackles are hidden for most to see…⁣”

“Similarly hidden is much of our truth as a nation and our truth as a people⁣,” she continued. “I, along with my progeny, exist to pronounce that which is hidden⁣.”

“Should she choose to accept it, Liberty’s work will far exceed my own and I pray, so will her impact. ⁣Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl….⁣,” Williams wrote. “The world is ready 🙏🏾💕⁣.”

@anabrandt Eboni K. Williams' daughter Liberty Alexandria

Williams previously exclusively revealed to PEOPLE she was expecting her first child after she used her frozen eggs to pursue motherhood via sperm donation and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

At the time, Williams nicknamed her daughter "one-of-one" as a verbal representation of the luck Williams had to make her dreams of getting pregnant into a reality. She did one egg at 34 years old, which led to one genetically normal embryo and then to one successful embryo transfer, one pregnancy and now her daughter.

@anabrandt Eboni K. Williams' daughter Liberty Alexandria

"There will always be that voice that says, 'Maybe I should have waited to meet a man and remarry before I had a baby? Maybe I should not be trying to do this alone.' But f--- that!" she said.

"I'm not waiting. I'm 40 years old. I'm not waiting to build assets. I'm not waiting to build my career. I'm not waiting to travel. And I'm certainly not waiting to start a family."



