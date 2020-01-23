The Real-Life Diet of Christian Pulisic, Potential Savior of American Soccer

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea midfielder and maybe-savior of the United States men’s national soccer team, misses American cuisine. It’s not that he dislikes his offerings in the United Kingdom—he’s actually quite effusive in his praise for British dishes that are normally considered to be, shall we say, on the blander side. He swears he’s not a picky eater, either: He’ll eat anything except sushi. But Pulisic, like any other 21-year-old, refuses to totally abandon American fast-casual, which is why—legend has it—he once drove two hours to visit one of the only Chipotles in Germany when he was playing there.

I have been told this insane-sounding Chipotle trip came about organically, as did his long-standing love for the chain, which dates back to his formative years in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The payoff for his loyalty came recently with an official endorsement, Chipotle’s “First International Ambassador,” an honor that spurred a round of interviews for the usually reserved soccer superstar. Pulisic also has more free time than is the norm because he’s recovering from an abductor injury; he’s sticking to extra rest, massage work, and reps in the swimming pool so he can get back to action ASAP, he says.

In his inaugural Premier League campaign, Pulisic has five goals and two assists in 12 starts. He spoke to GQ about his newfound game day routine, unabashedly enjoying avocado toast, the baking show he grew up watching, and how often he and other pro soccer players hit the gym for weight training.

GQ: You grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania, so I have to ask: what’s your all time favorite sweet, Hershey’s or otherwise?

Christian Pulisic: Definitely Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. But any dessert is my go-to cheat meal. I’m a big chocolate guy. My mom loves baking, so she would always make chocolate chip cookies and ice cream sundaes.

Have you ever watched The Great British Bake Off?

I don’t think I’ve seen that, but I used to watch Cake Boss a lot with my sister.

Can you walk me through an average game day for you during the season?

Well, it first depends on when we play, since sometimes we play at noon, or three, or a later game. But say the average game is 3 p.m. We normally have an open time slot in the morning, and I head to breakfast around 9:30 a.m. Recently I’ve really enjoyed avocado on toast, maybe with some fried eggs on top. Then I’ll head back to the room, relax a bit, and then we’ll do a team walk and meet for a pregame meal like three-ish hours before the game. We’ll maybe have one more meeting, make final preparations, and then go out and play.

How did y’all arrive on eating a meal three-ish hours before game time?

Yeah, I think that’s a fairly strategic decision. You don’t want to be too full right when you walk out. This gives you enough time to feel that energy and be ready to go. I might do something tiny before the game just to get a little extra sugar, but that’s it.

After the game, we have a bunch of food options in the locker room to replenish yourself and get all that good stuff back in your body. That’s at 6-ish, and later, I’ll have a more proper dinner. But it really depends on the timing of the game.

Have you been chided by any of the older players for being a 20-something who likes avocado toast?

Nah, I push right past that. I enjoy it and think it’s a great option.

Are these meals provided by the team chef?

Yeah, we have chefs who travel around with us to the team hotel and will prepare everything for us. I also have a chef here who makes dinners for me all the time. He makes some incredible things, especially his spaghetti and meatballs.

What about your own cooking abilities?

It’s there, but I don’t use it too often, because I’d prefer to let my chef work his magic. But I think if I needed to make something, I could do a good job.

Okay then, stakes are high, you’re home for the holidays and have to break out a dish: what are you making?

I’d go nice and easy and make some tacos. Everyone loves tacos, so that’s my go-to.

You have to travel a lot for your job—how do you break up your sleep schedule? Are you a big napper?

For me, it’s more important that I go to bed at a good hour and get at least eight hours before training. When I have that, a lot of days, I won’t take naps. But sometimes you get back from a tough session and just want to rest and shut your eyes for a little bit, never super long.

