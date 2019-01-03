The Real-Life Diet of Damian Warner, Olympic Decathlete and Aspiring World Champion

With ten events spread over two days—a 100-meter sprint, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter sprint, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin throw, and a 1,500-meter race—there is no Olympic event quite as imposing as the decathlon. Every athlete has a diet and training regimen that is tailored to their sport, but for decathletes, this diet and training regimen must be tailored to maximize performance in ten separate events, many of which would entail very different optimal regimens if only decathletes had the luxury of taking them on one at a time.

Damian Warner, a 29-year-old Canadian decathlete from London, Ontario, began experimenting with the event back in high school at the suggestion of his then basketball coach. Just a decade later, he boasts gold medals from both the Commonwealth Games (in 2014) and the Pan American Games (in 2015) and took home bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In between recent training sessions—with that same coach, incidentally—Warner spoke to GQ about the importance of diet, training, recovery, and visualization to becoming an elite decathlete. For the man who wants to become world champion, it turns out that visualization might be the most important ingredient of all.

GQ: How did you first get into the sport?

Damian Warner: I played basketball in high school, and my basketball coach had started a track-and-field team. I started doing long jump, triple jump, and high jump—all the jumps in track and field—and then they got me involved in sprinting. I was thinking about going to play football or something, but they suggested I try the decathlon. We finished second in the Canadian Championships that year, and the next year we went to the World Championships. It’s been a journey of traveling around the world and competing ever since.



What is a typical training day and diet like for you?

If the Olympics were next week, our training would be scaled back—a lot more recovery- and rest-based. Early in the season, it’s a lot of fitness-based work, getting your body ready to do all the training. We try to do all the events through the week. We usually do a run, jump, and throw. On Mondays and Thursdays, maybe Saturdays, we’ll do harder running. Pole vault once or twice a week, and long jump once or twice a week, too.



I've never really been extreme when it comes to my diet. I try to follow guidelines like making sure I get enough protein and making sure I'm eating quickly after practice. I try to eat a healthy diet and live a healthy lifestyle, but I don't hold too many restrictions or be too strict about things.

Would people be surprised by the amount of food you need when you’re burning so many calories training?

Nutrition is extremely important, and it’s something I take seriously. At the same time, if I'm at a birthday party, I'm not going to not eat cake because I think it’s going to affect my training. If you eat takeout food and drink pop all the time, it’s going to affect your performance, and that’s not something I want to do. But I want to make sure I can relax a little bit and trust myself when it comes to the food situation. Besides, I do think a lot of people would be surprised how much food is needed, especially when you’re doing any sport, let alone ten of them.



Do other athletes ever express admiration for how intense the decathlon is?

Since I picked it up, I've actually developed a greater respect for athletes in those other sports, because I realize how tough they are. For example, pole vault is an event I do in the decathlon, but pole vault is a hard event! When I see people excel at the highest level, I know how hard they had to work to get there. Talking to marathon runners, they’re like, "You do the decathlon?!" I'm like, "It’s not even a conversation. You run for two hours!"



Which athletes are you inspired by or enjoy watching?

Vince Carter, when I was growing up. I got to meet him in Toronto a couple of years ago, and he was an awesome guy. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, all these guys that are at a super-high level in their sport. The coolest thing is going to a basketball game, not necessarily to watch the game but to watch them warm up. Like, you see them miss in the game because they have another amazing athlete guarding them. When they warm up, they don't miss at all.



