The Real-Life Diet of Desmond Howard, Who Still Has a Heisman-Worthy Six-Pack at 48

After winning the Heisman trophy in 1991, Michigan legend Desmond Howard put up ten productive years as a wide receiver and kick/punt return extraordinaire in the NFL (including a 1997 Super Bowl MVP award—he's still the only special teamer to do that). But if you follow the College GameDay host on Instagram, you might notice that nearly three decades since taking home college football's most prestigious piece of hardware—and almost two since his retirement from football—the dude still looks like he might be able to field a kick and take it to the house. (He guesses he could still run the 40 in a sub-5.0 time.)

With College GameDay set to start its season tomorrow in South Bend—where Notre Dame will host Howard's alma mater, Michigan—we caught up with the football great to talk the post-workout "adult baby food" he makes; the best College Gameday sign he's even seen; and why you should really stop saying "I'm getting old."

Walk me through a typical day, in terms of working out and eating.

When I’m at home, I normally get up around, I’ll say, 4:38 A.M.

Why so specific?

It’s just a thing I’ve got about time. Like, “Alexa, set the alarm for 4:38 A.M.” It’s not 4:30, or 4:45. First thing I do when I wake up is drink water. A lot of people like to drink coffee right out the gate. Water is the best thing to drink when you wake up. I keep a bottle of water or a cup of water next to my bed on the nightstand too.

I go to Equinox. It opens at 5:30 A.M., so that’s as early I can work out. I try to go at least five days, Monday through Friday, for sure. During the season, I’ll have to go Monday through probably Thursday because I travel every Thursday for GameDay.

For my post-workout meal, I get this all-natural, organic almond butter, put it in a bowl with an organic banana, and I’ll smash them up. I call it adult baby food. I’ll sprinkle flax seeds and chia seeds in there. I toast a slice of Ezekiel bread and just spread my adult baby food on top of the Ezekiel.

I’ll eat that as a post-workout meal, or I’ll get egg whites. For those who struggle making omelets, they’ve invented the egg scramble. I just scramble that with sautéed mushrooms and spinach. I’m not big on using a lot of cheeses because I had a borderline cholesterol issue before—but sometimes I may put a little feta or goat cheese in there.

If I don’t eat something, I’m big on juicing and smoothies. I’m also big on drinking teas.

What’s your go-to tea?

My go-to tea is probably this matcha tea that I make. I really like mint tea, too, but I like to drink that after a meal or with a meal, because mint helps the digestive system. My tea is loose teas. I have a thermos that can accommodate loose teas. I travel with my own honey, too. I put it in little miniature jars. It’s manuka honey, which is really the best honey for you.

Watch:

Gronk Takes Ballet Lessons from a Real-Life Ballerina

I’m curious what your workout routine usually looks like.

I’ll do a certain routine for maybe two months and then I’ll change it—depends on what I have access to. Currently, I’m doing a routine that one of my former strength and conditioning coaches developed for me. I’m working full body—It might be something I’m doing that affects the chest, something I’m doing that affects the shoulders, something I’m doing that actually affects the legs too—and then I’m always doing core, and I always do cardio. But if I’m out of town and I have a friend who says there’s a great spin class they’d like me to go to, then I’ll do a spin class. I do like spinning.

Do you get competitive?

When I was a professional athlete, I felt this way: I’m competing against myself. I’ve been like that since college, probably before that. These people, they may go two, three times a week, so their bodies are accustomed to whatever we’re about to go through. My thing is I know how and when to push myself.

I still feel like the people around you are like, “There’s a Heisman winner in my class, I gotta beat him.”

Oh, no doubt. And it’s not like I put my name. I’m under an alias anyway. I’m not putting Desmond Howard.

Do you have a go-to alias?

I may go [as] Prince. I’ll do places, like Wakanda, Zamunda. I play with it, it’s a fun thing for me. Malcolm X—different things just to throw people off.

Story Continues