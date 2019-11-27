The Real-Life Diet of Gunnar Peterson, Trainer to the Los Angeles Lakers and Other Assorted Stars

It’s Friday morning, and Gunnar Peterson is cruising in his 1993 Land Rover Defender—rebuilt with a new engine—en route to the UCLA Health Training Center, where he’s going to link up with “the guys.” This is, without question, the most casual mention of the players on the Los Angeles Lakers…ever. As the team’s director of strength and endurance training, Peterson is at the facility on game days between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., then back again at 4:15. On this particular day, he’s been up since 3:45 a.m., having already breezed through his own workout and also trained two other clients.

Peterson’s client roster extends beyond the red-hot Lakers. He’s a household name in the health-and-fitness industry, and has put everyone from the Kardashians to Sylvester Stallone to Kate Beckinsale through the wringer at his Hollywood gym—which is where you’ll find him when he’s not deadlifting with Dwight Howard. Although he’s coaching a host of A-listers, he’ll cast away anyone—yes, anyone—who doesn’t commit to his program.

“I'm at a point where I really just work with people that I like to work with,” he says. “Not that it has to be ‘fun’ for me, but I have to get something back. I put a lot into my prep, the way my gym looks, the presentation, and the overall experience.”

Peterson’s dedication to fitness dates back to 1989, when he was a production assistant on the sitcoms A Different World and My Two Dads. A morning regular at his local gym, he was approached by another guy who, having observed Peterson in action, wanted some tips for getting in better shape. “When he asked me what I charged, I couldn’t believe it,” Peterson says. Thirty years later, he’s amassed a celebrity roster and is in his third season with the Lakers.

“What I love about what I do is that it’s not a cookie-cutter job, and I'm not trapped doing the same thing every day,” he tells me. “Even if I’m working with the same people, the workouts themselves are different and everyone’s energies are different.”

For the purposes of our interview, however, I flipped the script on Peterson, asking him about his own wellness routine. As it turns out, he wakes up freakishly early, is still figuring out how he feels about plant-based proteins, and cannot get enough of his evening dessert.

GQ: What time does your day get going?

Gunnar Peterson: 3:45 a.m., which means I have to handle my sleep differently than other people. It's an ongoing thing, right? Some people have a problem getting their training up to speed, some people have a problem locking their nutrition in, and some people just can't drink enough water. My problem is my sleep and my other forms of recovery. Starting about three years ago, I got really diligent with recovery protocols. NormaTec massage, Headspace [a meditation app], all of those things.

I love that you just grouped Headspace into the recovery suite. Do you track your sleep?

Yeah, I use SleepScore. I try to think of it like this: I'm trying harder, and I'm not perfect at it, but I'm doing better. If I'm keeping tabs on myself and I'm holding myself accountable and I'm not doing it in a stressful way, then I'm already way better off than I was. Sometimes the knee-jerk reaction is to be angry at the app when it tells you that you’re not sleeping well, but I can't be angry at it. It's like getting the test back when you know you didn't study. You can't be pissed that you got a D, you know? You earned that. You didn't do the work.

Do you eat before you leave your house at the crack of dawn?

I eat a Split, which is essentially nut butter and jam. That way, I don't train while fasting. I used to do that for years. I talked to my nutrition guy and told him, "I just feel like I come in flat all the time." So he told me to try this routine. The nut butter slows the absorption of sugar, so you don't spike and then fall off. I feel like I get more out of my workouts with this.

I also drink 25 ounces of water first thing when I wake up. We know so much about hydration, especially if you read some of the stuff that comes out of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. Guys are making way better choices on that front nowadays. Some of the guys I work with are drinking, like, six liters a day.

Whoa. And after you drink all that water?

I get in workout clothes and get to the gym by 4:30. I answer any e-mails, then I'm on the bike or doing another form of cardio by 5:00. I do 30 to 45 minutes of cardio unless, God forbid, I have a cancellation, and then I'll knock out an hour. But cancellations are rare.

