The Real-Life Diet of an Iditarod Musher, Who Eats When His Dogs Eat

Two weeks after moving to Alaska in August 2014, Larry Daugherty, now 44, met well-known Iditarod musher Jim Lanier at a book signing.

Like Daugherty, Lanier trained at the Mayo Clinic and worked in medicine. They hit it off immediately. Daugherty considered it fate—he’d always dreamed of coming to Alaska and of dog sledding there. Lanier told him to stop by his kennel sometime. Daugherty went the next day, and kept showing up afterwards.

Almost six years later, on Saturday, March 7, Daugherty will compete in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race for the fourth time. The event features the best mushers in the world in tandem with their teams of 14 dogs, and over the course of nine to 12 days, competitors traverse through nearly 1,000 miles of treacherous terrain from Anchorage to Nome (roughly the same distance as Los Angeles to Portland). To date, Daugherty’s best finish is 10 days, 18 hours, 29 minutes, and 10 seconds. This time around, Daugherty is running a “B team” from a larger kennel so those dogs can get some racing experience. They’re on the younger side, but the hope is by next year, they’ll be on the varsity squad for an Iditarod champion.

The Iditarod is just Daugherty’s warm-up. Three weeks after the race, he’s planning on climbing Mount Everest. He’s no newbie climber, having summited peaks all over the world, including Denali, Elbrus, Aconcagua, Kilimanjaro, Alpamayo, and Lobuche. But this marks the second time he’s tried for what he’s dubbed the “Iditarest,” which means what you think it means. His first attempt in 2017 didn’t go according to plan during its latter half—he was turned around by dangerous weather an hour from the summit.

In an interview with GQ, Daugherty explains what drives him to put his body through two physically demanding events back-to-back, and how he trains for wildly different athletic feats.

GQ: You’ll have less than a month between the Iditarod and Everest. What’s your strategy to prepare for both of them?

Larry Daugherty: Part of what makes the Iditarest such a challenge is that the Iditarod is pretty much the last thing a climber would want to put their body through right before an 8,000-meter climb. My primary focus in training has been to get myself in the best shape of my life. The toll on my body is severe with a 1,000-mile dog sled race. But I won’t run as punishing of a race as the elite mushers. Both in the interest of the dogs, as well as myself, I plan to run a conservative race—my goal is to finish. There is certainly a risk in the Iditarod of injury or other detriments to my body that would impact my Everest climb.

What is your fitness routine right now?

A typical training routine for me is two hours of cardio per day and one additional hour of strength training or core. I spend a lot of time at the Alaska Rock Gym. They have everything I need, from a StairMaster to a treadmill to weights. Then I reward myself after my workouts with some climbing—it’s my treat for finishing my workout. Running on the treadmill facing the climbs is a motivator for me. I also do regular hikes in the mountains near my house.

What do you do for weight training?

Primarily legs and core. Tons of squats and crunches, which I do every day. I also do upper body a few times a week. I try to constantly do micro workouts. At work, every time I see a patient, I’ll go into my office afterwards and do some curls before seeing the next patient. I also installed a pull-up bar in the clinic, so every time I walk by I do some pull-ups.

One thing I know about expeditions is that the food isn’t exactly gourmet. What do you pack to eat to fuel yourself?

On the mountain there's a lot of meat and rice, some of which we get at tea houses on the way to base camp, and some of which our expedition cook makes. I bring plenty of snacks from home. Primarily things that give you energy. I’m a big fan of peanut butter and Snickers bars. When the altitude starts to hit me, I find I can’t choke down a Clif Bar or protein bar, so it’s usually softer stuff that I’m taking in.

