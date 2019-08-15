The Real-Life Diet of John Wall, a Picky Eater Who’s Giving Keto a Try

Real-Life Diet is a series in which GQ talks to athletes, celebrities, and everyone in between about their diets and exercise routines: what's worked, what hasn't, and where they're still improving. Keep in mind, what works for them might not necessarily be healthy for you.

When Washington Wizards point guard John Wall slipped and fell off his knee scooter in late January, he had no idea he’d just experienced a career-altering injury. At the time, Wall was recovering from surgery on his heel—hence the knee scooter—and was prepping for a follow-up procedure to clean out an infection.

During the follow-up procedure, doctors discovered that Wall had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon from the seemingly inconsequential fall, meaning another surgery was required. “I was laying on the bed, kind of drugged up from the medicine they gave me for the [follow-up procedure], and was like, ‘What in the world? You lying. There’s no way,’” Wall says.

It’s unlikely he’ll play in the 2019–20 season, and that’s led to scathing critiques about the 28-year-old’s “supermax” contract, set to pay him $170 million through 2023. Unlike some sports stars who pretend otherwise, Wall has never shied from the reality that he does watch and read what people say about him. This latest round of criticisms, which point out, not unfairly, that returning from a ruptured Achilles is extremely hard to do, has not gone unnoticed by the five-time NBA All-Star.

For roughly five months after his Achilles surgery, however, Wall could do nothing but wait. He watched Snowfall, Queen of the South, and Chicago P.D., and spent plenty of quality time with his girlfriend and their newborn son, Ace. But more recently, Wall was cleared to exercise again, and like any professional athlete who’s keyed in on vocal detractors, he went on Instagram to let the world know what he’s working with.

As it turns out, when that photo was taken, Wall had barely returned to lifting weights. (This summer, as per usual, he’s training in Miami.) He credits his surprisingly in-shape physique to a keto diet he begrudgingly adopted roughly six months ago.

In an interview with GQ, Wall discussed how he’s kept up a keto diet despite being a notoriously picky eater, and revealed his conversations with good friend DeMarcus Cousins, who also previously suffered a significant Achilles injury (and is similarly giving the keto diet a try this summer).

GQ: Can you walk me through your exercise routine right now?

John Wall: I go to physical therapy in the mornings and do all the boring, routine stuff that you’ve got to do for the Achilles, like working on the scar tissue, calf raises, balance exercises, trying to get that flexibility back. The rehab is especially about getting the strength back in the leg. I also get massages as much as possible. The rehab section isn’t too bad, and it takes about two hours.

After that is weight training in the same building. Monday is a lower-body lift, Tuesday is lower-body conditioning, Wednesday is an upper-body lift, Thursday is upper-body conditioning, Friday is another lower-body lift, and Saturday is a conditioning day.

So Sunday is your only day off right now?

Yeah. Since Vegas Summer League, I’ve been able to get on the court and do a little bit of ball-handling drills and spot-shooting without jumping. My days are very consistent. I start around 10 and finish up at 4 or 4:30.

How did it feel to start doing some basketball drills again?

It made my workout even more fun. You see a smile on my face more than before, because I got through being in a walking boot. Doing that all over again wasn’t fun, but I’m keeping in mind that it’s about baby steps. It ain’t a marathon. I’m in no rush. I’m just listening to my team doctors, and whatever they tell me I’m allowed to do, I focus on that.

What sort of things are you looking to improve on with your weightlifting?

Right now, I’m not really worried about getting stronger or faster. I’m just getting back to the basics. But eventually, I do want to get leaner. I gained a lot of weight last year, but a lot of my weight was muscle mass. When I came into the season last year, I looked like I was about to play free safety in the NFL. So I eventually want to be strong but lean at the same time. If I can get myself back down to 200, 205, that’s going to be great for me.

