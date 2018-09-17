The Real-Life Diet of Russell Wilson, Who Plans to Play Football Until He's 45

When I got on the phone with Russell Wilson earlier this month, he was very prepared to discuss food: The Seahawks quarterback was in the kitchen talking shop with his personal chef, Angela Day. Day is just one member of his recently-assembled personal performance squad of sorts, which includes everything from personal trainers to movement specialists to masseuses to a mental coach. We asked Wilson, now in his 7th NFL season, about all the little things he does to get an edge on the field, from taking Epsom salt baths to sitting in hyperbaric chambers to, uh, flying helicopters.

GQ: What does a typical day look like for you?

Russell Wilson: I usually get up pretty early in the morning—during the season, I typically wake up around 5 A.M. By 5:30 or so, I'm doing a hot-and-cold-tub contrast situation, and by 6:30 I’ve got mobility work and yoga with my movement specialist. I have a quick breakfast around 7:00 A.M. and sometimes do a light lift after that.

We’re in meetings from 8:00 A.M. until the middle of the day. I’ll hit up some more shoulder activation before practice, which goes from 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. I’ll watch film afterward, and then head home around 7. I‘ll spend about an hour and a half with my family, and then get a massage—a deep tissue massage for stress release and all that—with my specialist. And then finally, there’s sleep.

Do you get enough of it, you think?

Sleep is the thing that I'm working on the most. When you have two kids, it’s tough. In the past, I used to get five hours and I would be good. It’s not like that anymore.

My thought process is that if I can get something like five to six quality hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and then between nine and ten hours on Saturday and Sunday, that balances out. I recently started sleeping on a Molecule, with which I have a partnership. I know Tom Brady does too. It’s a difference-maker.

It sounds cheesy, but at 29 years old, I feel younger than ever. That’s because I've been really investing in the body and movement and sleep parts—having a movement specialist, a massage therapist, and a trainer. Putting the team in place is like having an Formula One car. You have to make sure that everything's tuned up and ready to roll. I want my car to be driving like Lewis Hamilton, and flying around those corners.

And a big part of that involves how you eat.

Chef Andrea is the best. I'm from the South, so I love eating good food. I’m trying to eat organic, whole nutrition-type foods to help me fuel and repair. That’s really critical for me.

What does a typical day of eating look like for you?

I look for an adequate balance of protein and carbs. I stay away from sugar. I’m not an “I never eat gluten” type of person, but I try to be smart about what I'm doing.

I think one of the biggest things is hydration. Just tons and tons of water. God created our bodies with 70 percent water, so it’s critical to drink up to make sure you're feeling right. [Ed. note: Close.] Andrea makes everything from scratch, and she uses really clean, fresh, nutritionally-dense ingredients.

Breakfast may look like oatmeal and almond butter. Maybe a protein shake as a mid-morning snack, with some fruit—a one-to-one ratio of carbs and protein. Lunch consists of chicken, rice, and a green vegetable. After practice, I try to have another protein shake. For dinner, good proteins: salmon or steak or chicken, and vegetables. If I get really hungry at night, I’m in luck, because Andrea cuts up some great fruits for us.

Having a personal chef sounds wonderful.

I just want to throw it out there that I grew up with nothing. I remember searching inside the couches for quarters at my friend’s houses and trying to find enough to go get something of the dollar menu with my brother. I was grateful for the struggle at times, and we ate well in spite of it: My dad always made a great spaghetti. My mom made the best mac and cheese. Mac and cheese is my favorite comfort food for sure.

Today, I’m trying to be the best in the world. I think that having a performance team—from the movement specialists to the physical therapists to the mental coach—is a game-changer. It makes it easy on us. As athletes, as people, we will always focus on the body and what to eat. But the thing we don't know is how to prepare your mind for adversity. That's one of the big components as well.

