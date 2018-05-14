The Real-Life Diet of T. J. Dillashaw, UFC Champion and Future Ironman Triathlete

After reclaiming the bantamweight title at November's UFC 217, T. J. Dillashaw set his sights on a superfight with reigning flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson. Expecting that a date would soon be finalized, T.J. never allowed himself much of a break as he prepared to slim down to the 125-pound flyweight limit. Alas, hopes for the highly anticipated event were dashed in March when UFC president Dana White announced that it’s “not happening.”

Although frustrated by the news, Dillashaw will still defend his title in an August rematch with Cody Garbrandt. In the meantime, he is preparing to compete in his first Ironman Triathlon, because apparently when you’re a professional athlete who is in one kind of ridiculous shape, you want to see if that translates to another sport, too, just for fun. We caught up with Dillashaw to discuss the differences between training to beat others up and training to beat yourself up—and to hear about all the foods he misses most.

GQ: What did you think upon hearing Dana White announce that the fight between you and Demetrious Johnson wouldn’t be happening?

T. J. Dillashaw: Yeah, man. We’d been trying to finalize that fight since earlier this year, and then Demetrious had shoulder surgery, so we had to wait a little bit longer, and now for them to say it’s not going to happen is a little frustrating. I’ve been on a diet since I won my belt. I didn’t take a break. Usually, after a fight, you go off of your diet for a little bit and enjoy life. I stuck to it because I knew I had to bring my body mass down. I got into this sport because I love it, and because I love beating people up. I don’t like the politics of fighting, and trying to figure out who you’re going to fight and when. It’s definitely a little discouraging.



Was it stressful trying to drop down in mass?

I would have said yes in the past, when I was living the lifestyle I used to back when I was wrestling, and in my earlier days of MMA. I wasn’t as smart as I am now. I didn’t do it the right way. I would just kind of do a crash diet, or eat a little bit less as the fight got closer to get my weight down.



Now I’m with a strength and conditioning coach, Sam Calavitta, who is like a mad scientist. He knows his stuff and how to switch things up to get my body bigger or lighter. We’ve switched up how I eat and the times I’m eating and the times I’m fasting. Seeing the body adapt to the changes I’ve made has been pretty cool.

While working with him now, what have been some of the major tweaks you’ve made that have helped with your current success?

I’m listening more to my body. I’m sleeping with a heart-rate monitor. I’m seeing if I’m overworked or not. I eat a close-to-ketogenic diet—that’s the closest I can get without giving away all of our secrets.



I can’t be perfectly keto and be where I want to be, though. I still need carbs to burn for energy. I will do more of a simple-carb base in certain amounts. I try to keep my body in ketosis, but for how hard I work out, I’m still able to eat some carbs.

Do you alter your training or diet depending on who your next opponent is?

Yes and no. I won’t worry about what they’re bringing to the table as much, because I know that part of what I’m going to do is going to counter that, if that makes sense. If I go into a fight thinking, “Oh, he’s got a big right hand,” or “He’s got really good jujitsu skills and I have to make sure he doesn’t take me to the ground,” then I’m thinking about what he’s going to do instead of about how I’m going to beat him, and how I make myself better in those areas.



Is it true that you were training for the Ironman Triathlon in May?

Yeah, I’m training as a triathlete for my martial arts career, and an Ironman is something I want to do to show how my fighting training pays off—how it has me prepared for something that requires that kind of endurance and mental strength.



I was signed up for the one in May in Santa Rosa, but I had to push that back—I was hoping to fight before that, but now it looks like I’ll be fighting in July. I’ll have to do an Ironman after, though. I can’t do it before because I can’t break my body down for that and for a fight at the same time. The Ironman will come second and defending my title will come first.

