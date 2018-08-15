Real Marigold Hotel turns Stanley Johnson into a biker

This week's edition of The Real Marigold Hotel somehow transformed Stanley Johnson into a motorcycle-riding rebel in a twist that we're not sure anybody saw coming.
We'll get back to that in a minute, but first a quick recap. The reality series about famous OAPs considering retirement in India has been surprisingly controversial thus far in its run, with scenes of animal slaughter disturbing many in its first week.
As the series has continued on, viewers have relished in seeing cast members like Stanley Johnson embrace Indian culture, with many wishing Stanley's son Boris would have kept an equally open mind on the job.
In Wednesday's (August 15) instalment, Stanley recaptured his inner-Rebel Without a Cause by sliding on the back of a hog for his first Indian motorcycle ride in 60 years. Stanley was his typical joyous self, tossing out phrases like "ho ho ho" as the guides sputtered to kickstart the bike.
Luckily, Stanley eventually got the bike going and called the ride a "total success", with "the years falling away" as the wind rustled through his silver mane on the open highway.
"I view my life in the late 70s as merely a prelude to the 80s, 90s and possibly the 100s. Who knows?" he smiled.
Loving @StanleyPJohnson on #therealmarigoldhotel the enthusiasm he has!! Love it...- anya louise pearson (@PearsonAnya) August 15, 2018
Someone needs to give Stanley Johnson his own show #therealmarigoldhotel- Charlie (@SomeguyChas) August 15, 2018
I live Stanley. A joy to watch no airs or graces with him, just gets in there and enjoys everything. That smile after motorcycle ride👌#therealmarigoldhotel- grace nyangoma (@katsgal) August 15, 2018
Stanley very happy with that motorcycle !🤗👏#Therealmarigoldhotel pic.twitter.com/7P7UjAeIS6- Jenny (@ladderack) August 15, 2018
Just when I thought I couldn’t love Stanley Johnson any more 😫 what a man always embracing everything around him ! #therealmarigoldhotel- Kayni (@kp27988) August 15, 2018
#therealmarigoldhotel Stanley might of been better off with one of these 🤔🚲 pic.twitter.com/hSguSJor5O- Lady Lisa Turnbull (@lisalashes42) August 15, 2018
Stanley Johnson’s ability to constantly have just one half of his shirt untucked is truly tickling me. #realmarigoldhotel- Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) August 15, 2018
Meanwhile, jockey Bob Champion, Susan George and Selina Scott journeyed into rural Rajasthan for some horse-riding and glamping. For the first time, Susan came out of her shell as she shared her love of horses.
There was quite a funny moment when the guide asked Bob if he had any experience with riding horses. Ermm...
#therealmarigoldhotel "You're used to horses?" (Said to Bob Champion, a #GrandNational winning jockey.... 🐎- CroneAlone😼 (@PamillaBAV1) August 15, 2018
Another genuine highlight was Ian Tough (aka Ian Krankie) and Syd Little mashing up two of the country's classic comedy duos into a supergroup of sorts to take cooking lessons. Together, they gave us wisdom like this:
"Curry is amazing. Because it's hot. But it's not fire."#realmarigoldhotel pic.twitter.com/Yj35Gb4Z6j- Trevor Lambert (@TrevorMLambert) August 15, 2018
It was genuinely sweet to see these two old comedy greats grow from being acquaintances into genuine friends while bonding over a shared love of curry (albeit disagreeing over how much jelly to include).
"Syd and I have known each for years... but we feel like brothers [now]. Yeah, he's become like a brother to me," Ian beamed.
Fans are now clamouring for a spin-off:
"Oh that's putrid" Sid Little, the #RealMarigoldHotel @Torquil1956 hahaha Needs Sound pic.twitter.com/yxUKVdbaeO- Peter Pandemic (@adastra1) August 15, 2018
Come on @BBC we want a Sid Little and Ian Krankie cook show #realmarigoldhotel #sidlittle #krankies- david salt (@saladaneuk) August 15, 2018
Syd Little and Ian Krankie are making nan bread in 110° heat in a kitchen in Udaipur.- Neil Pritchard (@RedVRover) August 15, 2018
Of course they are#therealmarigoldhotel
Maybe Syd can strum a few tunes on his blue guitar between dishes...
Watch out Ed Sheeran, Syd Little is on your heels... #TheRealMarigoldHotel- Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) August 15, 2018
It’s time Sid Little released a solo album... #therealmarigoldhotel- © Mr. Chambers ™ (@mr_chambers_) August 15, 2018
The Real Marigold Hotel concludes next Wednesday (August 22) at 9pm on BBC One.
