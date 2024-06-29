The real mystery about gender ideology: why do so many women support it?

While collecting the “Celebrity Ally” prize at the LGBT Awards last week, David Tennant pompously told Kemi Badenoch, the minister for women, to “shut up” about the dangers of gender ideology. That was bad enough. But it was downright bizarre when Labour’s Dawn Butler proudly declared that she agreed with Mr Tennant.

A woman praising a man for telling a woman to shut up after she spoke up for women. Welcome to Left-wing feminism in 2024.

Still, her attitude is by no means unusual. Last month in Scotland, a pollster asked members of the public whether they agreed with JK Rowling’s criticisms of gender ideology. The results showed that men (50 per cent) were a lot more likely than women (33 per cent) to say they did. This suggests that gender ideology enjoys stronger support from women than from men.

I find this fascinating. Because, in effect, these women are campaigning to have their own rights removed from them.

Gender ideology, as Ms Rowling and Mrs Badenoch have tried to point out, demands that women lose their rights to female-only sports, public lavatories, changing rooms, hospital wards, prisons, rape shelters… And yet a remarkably large number of women – in particular young, Left-wing women – cheer it on. Many describe themselves as “trans-inclusive feminists”. Which, given the above demands, is a bit like describing yourself as a meat-eating vegetarian.

Are they really still unable to see it? Or do they just have stupendously low self-esteem? Either way, it’s odd to see them fervently marching against their own interests. They’re like inverse Suffragettes. Throwing themselves in front of the King’s horse, while screaming: “Take away our rights!”

Tom Bradby is right... even if he’s white

What perfect timing. On Thursday, ITV broadcast Douglas is Cancelled: its new four-part comedy drama about a TV newsreader who gets in trouble for making a politically incorrect remark. By coincidence, that very same day, it was reported that something eerily similar is happening at ITV itself.

According to The Times, three journalists at ITN have demanded that their bosses censure Tom Bradby, the newsreader, for saying in an interview that there “aren’t many white male anchors left” on TV news programmes. This comment has supposedly caused “fury” among the staff, and as a result they’ve written to the chief executive, claiming that it has had an “adverse impact” on them.

Can this story really be true? Or are these staff actually engaged in an inspired ploy to promote Douglas is Cancelled, by making the series seem all the more blisteringly topical?

If the latter, I congratulate them on their ingenuity. If it’s the former, however, I hope their chief executive will politely tell them to stop being such ridiculous crybabies. Quite plainly, Mr Bradby was not saying that there aren’t enough white male anchors, or that white male anchors are the victims of discrimination. He was simply observing that, as the British television industry has grown more diverse, there are now fewer white male anchors than there once were. Which is demonstrably true. So really, what he said wasn’t a comment at all. It was a statement of fact.

In the circumstances, then, I’m not sure what else Mr Bradby could have said. Other, perhaps, than: “There aren’t many white male anchors left – and a jolly good thing, too! In fact, I think there are still too many! To reduce their number further, therefore, I’m resigning with immediate effect, so that ITN can replace me with someone more deserving. We will not achieve true diversity in television until there are no white men left on screen at all.”

All bets are off

Kevin Hollinrake, a Tory minister, has admitted placing a bet on the outcome of the election. Quite clearly, this showed an appalling lack of judgment.

Not because he gambled. But because he bet that the Tories will win.

Personally I don’t think it’s worth getting too worked up about this whole betting row, distasteful as it may seem. For one thing, it isn’t actually new. Back in the 1970s, apparently, MPs would secretly bet on political events all the time.

Come to think of it, that would explain a lot.

Scene: a betting shop in Westminster, October 1974. The Labour MP John Stonehouse enters, wearing sunglasses and a false moustache.

Stonehouse: “I say, my good man: what odds would you give me that, within the next six weeks, a Member of Parliament will leave a pile of his clothes on a Miami beach in order to fake his own death so that he can run away to Australia and start a new life with my – sorry, I mean his – mistress?”

Bookmaker: “Goodness, sir, that does sound like a highly improbable event. Let’s call it 100-1.”

Stonehouse: “Very good. I should like to wager £20,000.”

Bookmaker: “Heavens, that’s an awfully large stake. Don’t forget, sir, this is 1974. So £20,000 in today’s money is the equivalent of around £183,830 in, to pluck a future year completely at random, 2024. Which makes this wager of yours a huge financial risk. You must be remarkably confident that it will pay off.”

Stonehouse: “Oh, you know. Just a small hunch.”

