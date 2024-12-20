The real reason the new Bond film is on hold: ‘Amazon are f—ing idiots’

No Time to Die was the last Bond film, released in 2021 - Nicola Dove

With his space business and passing resemblance to Thunderball’s Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Jeff Bezos could easily be mistaken for a Bond villain.

But the founder of Amazon is now in a real-life struggle against the family who control the rights to 007.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Barbara Broccoli believes that Amazon is run by “f—ing idiots” – and the feud is holding up the release of the next film in the franchise.

Mr Bezos’s corporation bought the rights to release any Bond film when it purchased Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studio for $6.5 billion in 2022.

But Ms Broccoli, 64, owns the copyright to Britain’s most famous secret agent and has the final say on script, casting and when a film can go into production.

ADVERTISEMENT

The daughter of Hollywood legend Albert “Cubby” Broccoli is delaying any move to release another film, the Wall Street Journal reported, over concerns that Amazon is too focused on algorithm-driven “content”.

She is said to believe that the business whose primary goal is selling loo paper, electronics and other consumer goods is not a good home for Bond.

Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli took a chance on casting a relatively unknown Daniel Craig as 007 - Slaven Vlasic/MGM

Like her father, Ms Broccoli believes in an old-school approach to filmmaking, relying on the talent of auteurs and picking actors who may not be household names if they have something special.

She was key in the selection of Daniel Craig, who was relatively unknown before he starred in the 2006 film Casino Royale.

Amazon, on the other hand, favours plotlines driven by algorithmically produced summaries of what audiences watch on its TV service, Prime, and the draw of big-name stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Broccoli is not averse to change, according to the WSJ. She has told friends she has no objection to casting a black or gay actor as Bond. Her only red lines are that he should be a man – and British.

Bond films have been released every few years since the debut of Dr No in 1962. But the most recent was No Time to Die, which hit screens in 2021, and there is nothing currently in production.

Even before Amazon bought out MGM, Ms Broccoli kept a tight grip on the franchise, rejecting plans for a Bond-linked casino – capitalising on a raft of tuxedo-clad 007s playing the tables – and proposals for video games.

More than any other studio MGM was synonymous with the great days of Hollywood, having produced Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz.

Experts believe it was always an uneasy marriage, despite Amazon snapping up the streaming rights of a host of Hollywood hits including Rocky.

Broccoli is reportedly uneasy with the filmmaking approach favoured by Amazon and Jeff Bezos - Michael M Santiago/Getty

Ms Broccoli and her stepbrother, 82-year-old Michael Wilson reportedly had misgivings about the deal, but acquiesced, having been promised they would have the final say on the franchise, including who would take over from Daniel Craig as 007.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, key Amazon executives had their own idea who to make the most of the franchise which had made $7.6 billion at the box office over the past six decades.

An array of ideas were reportedly kicked around, including a TV spin-off.

They did not go down well with Ms Broccoli, who was less than impressed when Jennifer Salke, who had run Amazon Studios since 2018, referred to Bond films as “content” – a term which may go down well in digital circles, but is anathema to Hollywood traditionalists.

“The problem is that over time they have ceased to be based on Ian Fleming novels – which were multi-layered and character-based, with Bond’s entanglement with the villains, like Goldfinger, being central to the plot,” Colin Gardner, Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told The Telegraph.

“The last Bond – No Time to Die – stayed true to this formula with Daniel Craig’s performance being very personal and heartbreaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can see that an Amazon-based algorithmic methodology would break with this enormously and Barbara is absolutely right to be alarmed.”

“In many ways Barbara is facing the same dilemma as the Star Wars franchise since it was taken over by Disney – it’s all digitised and high-tech compared to the original trilogy.”