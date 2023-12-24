The real reasons why 2023 was Armageddon for trees

The Sycamore Gap tree was hacked down in September - Getty

They were cut down in the night, and in broad daylight. Some were felled without warning, others after weeks of protests. There were acts of shocking vandalism and those of mundane maintenance.

Across the country, barely a week in 2023 seemed to go by without headlines of another much-loved tree being chopped down to cries of local outrage.

From Plymouth, where the council was accused of a “midnight massacre” of dozens of trees to make way for a major redevelopment, to Beckenham, where a beloved copse was illegally felled, apparently to raise the value of the land – it seemed trees were suddenly targets.

The most shocking incident came in September; the Sycamore Gap, one of the world’s most recognisable single trees, was hacked down under cover of darkness.

The incident made international headlines, and led to an outpouring of grief across the country. Acclaimed nature writer Robert Macfarlane decried the vandalism of the tree as part of a broader attack on nature, a “hostile environment towards the living world in this country”.

In truth, it is difficult to know whether 2023 really was a particularly bad year for trees, because nobody is keeping track of what we lose.

“It’s really hard to say if there has been any increased felling,” says Jack Taylor, the lead campaigner at the Woodland Trust. “Even our information is somewhat anecdotal because we are not party to every tree that is cut down. We’re reliant on being informed by members of the public or social media.”

Part of the problem is that there are so many different people responsible for our trees. Many are cut down by councils, usually to make way for new development or because there’s a reported risk to life or property from an aged or diseased tree.

Sometimes trees are felled for public projects such as HS2, which has seen ancient oaks removed, or the 400,000 trees cut down over several years by Highways England for the A14 Cambridgeshire upgrade.

Other times, it’s private landowners who want to make way for something else, as appears to have happened to a wooded area on the shores of Windermere earlier this year.

“I worry we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” says Taylor.

Paul Powlesland, the founder of Lawyers for Nature, says the activist firm has struggled to deal with all the enquiries they’ve received this year: “I think that the destruction of trees has been building for some time and is in some ways the inevitable result of a system that regards nature as a thing to be destroyed according to human whims,” he says.

In most cases, planning permission overrides concern for trees, even ones that have protection orders, he points out.

Whether it’s government targets for 300,000 new homes, new roads or industry, Taylor agrees that there is currently “a real drive for development”, which is a cause for concern. “There are many competing crises, and it shouldn’t be housing versus nature.”

Meanwhile, councils with increasingly strained budgets are facing growing calls from insurers to cut down trees, ostensibly to stop subsidence. “The current law is against retaining trees where there is any suggestion they may be causing subsidence,” says Powlesland.

Earlier this year, Haringey Council brought in masked security officers after a bitter row broke out over a 120-year-old plane tree. The council said it had no choice but to cut down the tree after the insurers of two nearby houses, responsible for subsidence on the property, threatened litigation.

Such claims are fiercely contested by conservation groups, who say subsidence is more likely the result of Victorian-era foundations coming to the end of their life.

Sometimes there are legitimate reasons for trees to be cut down; they may be dying, diseased or posing a genuine risk to nearby buildings. Last month, it was announced that six 250-year-old beech trees known as the Dark Hedges and made famous by Game of Thrones, would be cut down because of the increasing risk of branches falling on visiting fans.

But these plans are not always well communicated to residents who have emotional attachments to their local trees. Last week, Torbay Council was criticised after it cut down 48 iconic palm trees that stood in an Italian-style garden on the seafront, with little warning.

A plan first introduced under previous leadership in 2019 had seemingly gone under the radar, with even members of the council unaware until the trees had been razed. The council later said the trees had reached the end of their natural life and would have had to be replaced anyway.

Other times, a lack of communication looks more like a strategy. When Plymouth City Council approved the felling of over 100 trees in February after months of protests, the work was started almost immediately. Residents were given virtually no warning and left with the impression that the council was pursuing something underhand, says Taylor.

The felling was only stopped by a midnight injunction that came too late for the vast majority of the trees. This kind of approach raises the emotional stakes, Taylor says, heightening the awareness of what’s happening to the trees around us.

“There are situations where councils need to do better on public communication and engagement,” he says. “That’s where Plymouth Council came up short.”

Our reaction to the loss of trees is not always about numbers. Earlier this year, Sheffield City Council apologised extensively for one of the most egregious tree felling projects in recent years, when thousands of healthy trees were cut down, after years of bitter rows with campaigners.

But in 2018, the year the campaign was brought to an end, it emerged that Sheffield was only the third most prolific tree-felling council in the country after a Freedom of Information request by The Sunday Times found that Newcastle had cut down more than twice as many that year.

The loss of urban street trees hits us particularly hard, believes Taylor, because our towns and cities are so lacking in greenery. Around half of neighbourhoods in England’s town and cities have less than 10 per cent tree cover, according to Friends of the Earth. “Every tree is going to mean something different to an individual person,” he says.

What is not happening, says Powlesland, is an appropriate balance of the natural and social value of trees with the reasons for cutting them down. He points to the fate of 50 lime trees that have been approved for felling to make way for a dual carriageway in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

“Wellingborough [has] 120-year-old lime trees, so they’re not technically ancient, but they are one of the longest lime tree avenues in the country,” he says. “Similarly, in Plymouth the trees themselves, individually, weren’t that important, because they were only around 30 years old. But the new development could have easily incorporated them.”

High-profile cases, in particular the felling of the beloved Sycamore Gap tree, combined with a renewed love of our natural environment that appears to be a legacy of lockdown, has pushed the fate of our trees up the national agenda, Taylor says.

“There has been dismay and anger that has prompted people to sit up a bit and notice more of what is going on around them.”

For Powlesland, it is more stark. “It’s becoming more noticeable because so much is gone,” he says. “It makes the ones that remain all the more important.” Despite the Government’s ambitious tree planting targets, the UK is one of the least densely wooded countries in Europe, at just 13 per cent compared with an average of 38 per cent across the continent.

The Woodland Trust is calling for better legal protection for ancient and veteran trees, to ensure they are treated similarly to a listed building, though that wouldn’t help the majority of trees most of us encounter on our neighbourhood walks, for which there is no statutory body to appeal for protection.

“It is usually ordinary people who care about their trees that are doing the campaigning,” Powlesland says. “Dogged local opposition can make a difference.”

