Real Salt Lake hosts Austin on 3-game home winning streak

Austin FC (6-5-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (8-2-6, first in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Real Salt Lake -189, Austin FC +454, Draw +320; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts Austin looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

RSL is 6-1-5 against Western Conference opponents. RSL has a 3-1 record in one-goal matches.

Austin is 6-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up only 20 goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has 13 goals and four assists for RSL. Andres Gomez has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has scored five goals with one assist for Austin. Jader Obrian has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-0-5, averaging 2.1 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Austin: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

Austin: Guilherme da Trindade Dubas (injured), Jon Gallagher (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

