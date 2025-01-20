Reality TV legend Kerry Katona reveals why she has 'changed her opinion' on Love Island

Kerry Katona has "changed her opinion" on 'Love Island' beauty standards.

The 44-year-old star insisted that the ITV2 reality dating show - which is currently airing the second edition of its 'All Stars' series featuring previous contestants - itself is not "damaging" to the younger generation, but social media that comes with it can be.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "I was on GB News last week being interviewed by Eamonn Holmes – or as I like to call him, my fourth husband! I love Eamonn, he’s such a good friend. We were talking about reality shows and whether they’re damaging to the younger generation.

"In my opinion, it’s not reality shows that are damaging, it’s social media."

"Filters and editing are not only making girls feel like they have to look a certain way, but also making boys have unrealistic expectations of what a woman should look like.

"I used to think Love Island set unrealistic beauty standards but I’ve been watching All Stars this week and it’s changed my opinion. I think they all look amazing and are fit and healthy. They do have fabulous bodies, but they clearly work hard for them and are setting a positive example of keeping fit. It’s inspiring actually."

Kerry - who shot to fame in the 1990s as part of Atomic Kitten and then carved out a career in reality television herself after winning 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' - also revealed that she has become "obsessed" with the new series of 'The Traitors' and always wants the titular contestants to walk away with the grand prize.

She said: "I’m obsessed with The Traitors – I love it so much. Minah is my favourite. I think she’s fantastic and is going to win. Linda was funny but too obvious as a traitor – she needed to be more calculating.

"I always want the traitors to win because they work so hard to stay hidden, I think they deserve it. Harry, who won last year, was amazing and I think Minah could do something similar this time around. I really like Claudia Winkleman as the host too. I like it when TV hosts take time to get to know the contestants and are genuine."