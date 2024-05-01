Toll prices increasing on May 1 for those without PIKEPASS
Toll prices increasing on May 1 for those without PIKEPASS
Toll prices increasing on May 1 for those without PIKEPASS
A doctor who has been practicing on Prince Edward Island for a little more than two years is calling it quits.Health P.E.I. confirmed that Dr. Ching Ling Yoong will close her practice at the Parkdale Medical Centre in Charlottetown on May 6. In a statement to CBC News, Health P.E.I. says Dr. Ching Ling "provided care to between 400-500 patients and began work on P.E.I. in January of 2022. Those individuals are receiving letters advising them of the closure. Patients are being provided with free
The former president floundered in the face of Roop Raj's response.
Even the former president's legal team was laughing, said the anchor.
The star bought the ranch just north of L.A. about six years ago and takes in any animal in need: "We don’t turn anyone away. It’s become this magical place"
The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.
Charlottetown police have arrested a man who was listed at the top of a national most-wanted list. The force said in a news release that its street crime unit, along with the major crime unit and a rapid tactical deployment team, arrested 35-year old Michael Bebee in Charlottetown on Tuesday. Toronto police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Bebee's arrest in connection with the July 23, 2023 shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers in Toronto's east end. Bebee is accused of second-degree murde
Blurred Out The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has shown off a CGI video of its vision of a lunar base, a vastly ambitious plan the country is hoping to realize in a matter of decades. The showy, albeit already dated-looking render shows plans for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) a Chinese and Russian […]
WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t
Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of
The former president was "simultaneously complaining" about opposing things in his courthouse rant, said Daniel Dale.
A law firm that has long defended Donald Trump’s campaign and businesses from employment lawsuits has abruptly asked to withdraw from a yearslong case over what it calls an “irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” The firm — LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin and McPartland — has represented Trump’s political operation in numerous suits dating to his first presidential run, helping secure several settlements and dismissals and billing nearly $3 million in th
She went full 'Charlie's Angels' for a vacay with her daughters.
Alyssa Farah Griffin explained why the former president's latest comments to Time magazine are "devastating."
Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday. Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed
The former president also told "Smartless" podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes what had surprised him about the GOP.
He knew exaaactly what he was doing with this one.
Pippa Middleton looked stunning at the wedding of her sister Kate Middleton in 2011. The wife of James Matthews wore a green bridesmaid dress by Temperley London.
Hundreds of fishermen participated in the Sealy Big Bass Splash Tournament in Texas while game wardens went fishing for a different prize.
King Charles paid a special tribute to his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on his first royal outing since his cancer diagnosis...
The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.