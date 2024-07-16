It's really hot in parts of the N.W.T., and it won't stop any time soon

A heat wave is rippling through parts of the Northwest Territories, with temperatures in some areas reaching 35 degrees.

A heat warning was issued Tuesday for communities in the Deh Cho, South Slave, Sahtu and parts of the North Slave.

Those areas are already experiencing a "prolonged heat event," according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, with daytime highs between 28 and 35 C and overnight lows of between 14 and 20 C.

Brian Proctor, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said a heat wave is already taking place across Western Canada and continues to "creep further and further northward"

Proctor said that heat wave in the N.W.T. could be seven or eight days long.

This map from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows the areas of the N.W.T. where a heat warning is currently in place. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

He said communities further north and in areas around Great Slave Lake might not see as much heat, but people living closer to the Alberta border will see "significant heat."

He said consecutive days of high temperatures, with little relief overnight, make it more difficult for people to recover from the heat.

"Typically we don't see a lot of days where we see [30 C] in a extended period," he said.

Proctor also said the heat could make smoke from nearby wildfires worse, especially with little wind in the forecast.

"All the smoke is usually taken away by winds in the atmosphere," he said. "It's likely that we're going to see the smoke get worse before it gets better."

Roxanna Mantla, recreation co-ordinator for the community government of Gamètì, said conditions were windy the last few days, until things shifted on Monday.

The inside of the cooling centre set up in Gamètì, N.W.T. (Submitted by Roxanne Mantla )

"Then the heat rolled in along with the smoke," Mantla said.

Mantla has opened a cooling centre in the community's gym for residents to get some relief from the heat.

"Believe me, it was really cool inside there," she said.

Mantla said the community government is advising people, especially children and elders, to drink lots of water and stay out of the heat.

The cooling centre opens at 1 p.m. each day and stays open until late in the evening.