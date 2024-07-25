Realtor Finds Bear With Taste for Luxury in Mansion Pool

A realtor in North Carolina found a four-legged fan of the luxury property she was showing, when she spotted a bear cub taking a dip in the pool of a multi-million-dollar mansion.

Footage by Marilyn Wright shows the adorable cub chilling out in the splendid surroundings.

Wright told Storyful that the bear “took a good dip to cool off and then came out, sniffed the terrace and headed out.”

The property, in Asheville, was listed for sale on Wright’s site for $6.9 million. Credit: Marilyn Wright via Storyful