The reason(s) behind college football’s biggest collapse of 2023: TCU’s one-year fall

Once the player leaves the team they are more apt to be honest, and the truth here lacks a Hulu-caliber subplot, reality TV-level infighting, or any sort of smoking semi-automatic gun.

Of all the teams in major college football in 2023, none fell further than TCU.

From defeating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to reach the national title game in 2022, to finishing 5-7 and missing out on even making the Gamblers In Recovery Bowl in 2023.

“None of us saw it coming at all,” former TCU defensive back Mark Perry said last week.

Go big, and then go home. Not in a burst of flames, but the power of an Oppenheimer bomb.

There must be a reason we all missed. An explanation that has yet to be revealed.

The head coach has expressed his thoughts, and now so will some of the players.

Three TCU players were invited to play in the recent East-West Shrine Bowl, a showcase game for those who hope to play in the NFL: offensive linemen Willis Patrick, Andrew Coker, and Perry.

They mostly blamed themselves. (Mostly).

“There was a lot that went into it. The biggest difference is we had three returning starters on offense (in 2023),” Coker said. “That lack of experience we had to work through. That’s something that matters a lot.

“Before we had tons of experience all over the place. We had NFL players all over the place. We had to find a way to get back to that, and as seniors we didn’t do a good job of leading that.”

The three players all mentioned leadership as a culprit.

Coker took it one step further.

“There were guys who were great leaders but some times we weren’t great followers. At times we were, and at times we weren’t,” he said. “Last year, if you asked us who the alpha in the room was, even though he wasn’t an elected captain, it was (quarterback) Max Duggan.

“If I had to choose one (in ‘23) it was me or (cornerback) Josh Newton. But Max was a one of a kind player, person and a leader. There is nobody really like him. He was the glue for that team.”

Story continues

Duggan’s replacement, Chandler Morris, didn’t work out. Midway through the season he suffered a knee injury, which opened the way for Josh Hoover.

Hoover played like a first-year college quarterback; promise, followed closely by erratic.

Morris has announced his intentions to transfer to North Texas, after he earns his degree from TCU this spring.

One area of major concern was a defense that ended up being one of the worst among the power conference teams. Beginning in the Week 1 loss to Colorado to the season-ending blowout defeat at Oklahoma, TCU consistently failed to stop anyone.

Coach Sonny Dykes replaced defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, and will likely alter the team’s 3-3-5 scheme.

“I wouldn’t say it was the scheme because at times we looked really good and at times it didn’t,” Perry said. “I’d say it was the fact that teams had a year of film to look at what we did that first year (under Gillespie in ‘22). That first year they didn’t know what to expect so it looked really good.

“That second year, they had an entire year to look at and a lot of teams out-schemed us in terms of how they can attack coverage; or, ‘This what they do well and we can neutralize that.’

“I felt like we saw that in a few games, like the Kansas State game. We are a fast flow defense, and they used a lot of motion to get our eyes going one way, and they went the other. Just being able to have that change up and keep the offense guessing, I don’t think we had that.”

All three of players said the team didn’t suffer from any locker room split. No finger pointing. Guys liked each other.

Coker said adapting to first-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles offense wasn’t that hard.

Sometimes a season goes straight into a 25-foot well for the most boring of explanations.

“Big expectations and week in and week out we just couldn’t close it out,” Patrick said.

It would be a lot more interesting if it was something more than “leadership,” or “the quarterback,” but sometimes it’s as simple as that.

Ultimately, of all the teams in major college football in 2023, none fell further than TCU for one reason: They weren’t good.

And the players own it.