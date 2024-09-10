Rebecca Cheptegei: Olympic runner's ex-boyfriend who was accused of setting her on fire dies from burns

The man accused of killing Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei by dousing her in petrol and setting her on fire has died in hospital from burns sustained during the attack.

Cheptegei, 33, who competed in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, suffered burns to more than 75 per cent of her body in the attack at her home in Kenya on September 1, and died in hospital four days later.

Her alleged killer, former partner Dickson Ndiema Marangach, died on Monday night in the same hospital's intensive care unit, Kenya's The Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Cheptegei - who finished 44th in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympic Games last month - is the third elite sportswoman to be killed in Kenya since October 2021. Her death has put the spotlight again on domestic violence in the east African country.

Reports said Cheptegei had just returned from church with her two daughters, thought to be aged nine and 11, when she was attacked at her home in western Trans Nzoia County.

The attack happened on the afternoon of Sunday, September 1.

Rebecca Cheptegei died after the petrol attack (Handout)

One of the daughters told Kenyan news outlet The Standard how she "tried to run to the rescue of my mother", but had been kicked by the attacker.

"I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbour who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible," the girl was quoted as saying.

Local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom was quoted as saying: “The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.

“The [suspect] is believed to have sneaked into the compound at around 2pm on Sunday while the woman and the children were in church. Upon returning, [the suspect] who had procured petrol, began pouring it on Rebecca before he set her a blaze.

“The two were rescued by neighbours who put out the fire and rushed them to hospital".

Police are said to have discovered a five-litre jerry can that had contained petrol at the scene, along with a burned phone, according to Kenya's Nation newspaper.

Cheptegei spent days in a critical condition at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, in western Kenya. Her death was announced on Thursday (September 5) morning.

Cheptegei died at 5.30am “after her organs failed," said Owen Menach, senior director of clinical services at the hospital.

The Uganda Athletics Federation said in a statement last Thursday: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence.

“As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Peter Ogwang, Uganda's minister of state for sports, said Kenyan authorities were investigating the killing.

Kenyan Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen described Cheptegei's death as a loss "to the entire region".

"This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to combat gender-based violence in our society, which in recent years has reared its ugly head in elite sporting circles," he said in a statement.