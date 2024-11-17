Rebecca Hall walks back apology for working with Woody Allen: 'He was kind to me'

Rebecca Hall (pictured), who previously worked with filmmaker Woody Allen, is walking back her past apology for collaborating with the controversial director.

Actress and Woody Allen collaborator Rebecca Hall, who previously spoke out against the controversial director, has had a change of heart.

Hall opened up about her 2018 apology for working with Allen in an interview with The Observer published Sunday. The Oscar-winning director was accused of sexual abuse in 2014 by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

"It's very unlike me to make a public statement about anything. I make the stuff, that's how I am political. I don't think of myself as an 'actor-vist,'" Hall told the British outlet. "I kind of regret making that statement because I don't think it's the responsibility of his actors to speak to that situation."

The British actress first collaborated with Allen on the 2008 romantic comedy "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," which also starred Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson. A decade later and in the midst of the growing #MeToo movement, Hall lamented her professional relationship with Allen in a since-deleted Instagram post in January 2018, which coincided with the production of Allen's 2019 film "A Rainy Day in New York."

"I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today," wrote Hall, who appeared in "A Rainy Day" alongside stars Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning. The actress also revealed at the time that she would be donating her wages from the film to the sexual harassment advocacy group, Time's Up.

"I was outside, shooting a street scene with Jude Law where, literally, my dialogue was, 'You've got to stop sleeping with these (expletive) 15-year-olds,'" Hall recalled to The Observer. "And that day, the Weinstein scandal breaks. There's a bank of journalists and paparazzi right there because Weinstein's a producer on it, and they're all listening to me say this."

Rebecca Hall on why she no longer regrets working with Woody Allen

Hall said she found herself in an emotional "tangle" in 2018 in the swirl of publicity surrounding Allen and film executive Harvey Weinstein, the latter of whom was later convicted on numerous sexual misconduct charges.

"In this moment, it's the most important thing to believe the women. … So, I felt like I wanted to do something definitive," Hall told The Observer of her Instagram apology. "But it just became, 'another person denounces Woody Allen and regrets working with him,' which is not what I said actually."

"I don't regret working with him. He gave me a great job opportunity, and he was kind to me," Hall continued. "I don't talk to him anymore, but I don't think that we should be the ones who are doing judge and jury on this."

As for how Hall would handle the controversy differently, the actress said she would take a more hands-off approach today.

"I wouldn't say anything – my policy actually is to be an artist. Don't come out and state your stuff so much," Hall said. "I don't think that makes me apathetic or not engaged. I just think it's my job."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rebecca Hall on why she doesn't regret working with Woody Allen