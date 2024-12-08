How the rebel assault unfolded in Syria - from Idlib to Damascus

Rebel forces stormed though major cities across Syria in less than two weeks, culminating in the apparent downfall of Bashar al Assad.

After initially vowing to fight back, the country's authoritarian president, who ruled for 24 years, has reportedly fled the capital city Damascus.

With key allies Russia and Iran distracted, government defences crumbled under the weight of insurgent attacks.

In a matter of days, the Assad family rule appears to have ended after 13 years of civil war that has ravaged the country.

Here's how it unfolded.

26 November - attack on Aleppo

The rebel attack began last Tuesday, targeting the northern city of Aleppo, which had been in government hands since 2016.

30 November - Aleppo's capture

Syria's military announced a withdrawal from the city, claiming they were preparing for a counter-offensive.

That response was unsuccessful and insurgents held Aleppo from that point.

1 December - regime hits back

Syrian and Russian air forces began bombing rebels and their supply lines, with Mr Assad vowing to defeat them by force.

2 December - Aleppo bombing

Those same air forces targeted rebel positions in Aleppo's eastern countryside the following day, the prime minister's office said.

Fighting also began in the city of Hama and "hostile" drones were spotted over the key city of Homs, according to state media.

3 December - Deir el Zor attacked

Focus then turned to the eastern province of Deir el Zor, while rebels pushed on to Hama, claiming they had taken villages around the city.

5 December - Hama captured

The insurgents said they captured Hama province, claiming they had freed inmates from the central prison there.

6 December - Daraa taken back

In a significant recapture, rebels said they had seized the southern city of Daraa, which was once viewed as a symbol of the revolution in the early years of the war.

They also announced they had reached the limits of the key western city of Homs, calling on forces loyal to the government to defect.

7 December - Rebels close in

The offensive picked up the pace on Saturday, sweeping through the southern cities of Quneitra and Sanamayn.

Rebels also claimed full control of Homs before storming through Damascus, where protesters toppled a statue of the president's late father.

8 December - Regime on the brink

Mr Assad's long and brutal rule over the country appeared to come to an end, with rebels declaring Damascus is "free of Assad".