Rebel forces 'reach Damascus suburbs' as protesters topple statue on outskirts

Syrian rebels have reportedly reached the suburbs of the capital Damascus as their lightning offensive threatens to end Bashar al Assad's 24-year rule.

Protesters on Saturday brought down a statue of the late father of Syria's president in a main square in a suburb a few miles from the centre of the capital.

The group called for the downfall of Mr Assad and headed to government buildings in the heavily policed area of the city.

Mr Assad is still in the capital, according to a statement made by his office, which hit out at "false news" about the president leaving the country.

Government forces - long propped up by Russia and Iran - have crumbled across the country with insurgents seizing a number of major cities.

After capturing Aleppo in the north, Hama in the centre, Deir el Zor in the east, Suweida, Quneitra and Deraa in the south, rebels are reportedly closing in on Damascus.

Who are the Syrian rebels?

Regime troops have focused on Homs to shore up a western city considered to be strategically located and key to the defence of Mr Assad.

According to army and rebel sources cited by Reuters news agency, insurgents entered Homs from the north and east on Saturday.

Taking Homs would cut off Damascus from the coastal stronghold of Mr Assad's minority Alawite sect and from Russian bases.

Inside the city, a resident said the situation was more tense on Friday with the sound of airstrikes and gunfire, while pro-Assad militia groups set up checkpoints.

Why significance of rebel assault is huge

Meanwhile, the rebels have extended their hold to almost the entire southwest, claiming they have taken Sanamayn on the main road from Damascus to Jordan.

Dr Neil Quilliam, associate fellow at Chatham House, told Sky News rebel forces are "fast approaching" Damascus from the north and south.

"And there is no sign that Russia is about to intervene and save the Assad regime," he added. "Iran appears to have abandoned the regime too, which is an astonishing turnaround.

"The focus is no longer on whether the Assad regime stays or goes, but rather how the different rebel groups approaching Damascus will manage their success and begin to govern the country."

Mr Assad's allies Iran and Russia, and Turkey - the main foreign supporter of the rebels - are meeting on Saturday to discuss the crisis.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the three countries want an end to the fighting, adding it is "inadmissible" for "terrorist groups" to take control of Syrian lands.

With Russia focusing on Ukraine, Iran tied up with Israel's war on Gaza and bombardment of its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, Syria's army has been left exposed.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias are on high alert, many of them have amassed near the border - but no order has been given to cross, according to two of their commanders.

Rebel forces have called on those loyal to the Assad regime to defect.

Syria's civil war, which began in 2011 as an uprising against Mr Assad's rule, has dragged in big outside powers and forced millions to seek refuge in neighbouring states.

