‘Rebel Moon’ Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Stabbed More Than 20 Times By Ex Boyfriend

Veteran makeup artist Allie Shehorn was reportedly stabbed by an ex boyfriend more than 20 times in her home on May 23. Shehorn suffered gashes to her neck, arms and across her abdomen during the assault. She miraculously survived before being rushed to the hospital to undergo multiple surgeries.

The wounded Shehorn was bleeding out when she was discovered by Christine White, her surrogate mother, at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

More from Deadline

“I found her and I had to go into the bedroom where it happened,” White told KTLA. “That wasn’t a pretty sight.”

Shehorn — who worked on both parts of Rebel Moon as well as Babylon, the recent Mean Girls remake and BET+’s The Rich and the Ruthless — was admitted in critical condition before being moved out of the ICU today. Friend Jed Dornoff said the 35-year-old makeup artist has limited use of her hands after the attack. He posted a photo of a surprisingly upbeat-looking Shehorn and White in the hospital.

Shehorn’s assailant, against whom she had reportedly just obtained a restraining order due to domestic violence, fled the state after the alleged attack. He arrested in Texas near the Mexican border, according to multiple reports citing law enforcement.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends to help with hospital bills and what will likely be a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Shehorn is a member of IATSE 706 Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.