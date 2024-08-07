The 'Rebel Ridge' trailer is here: Get an exclusive first look at Netflix movie

In the new Netflix action thriller “Rebel Ridge,” Don Johnson has ventured far from the heroic likes of Sonny Crockett and Nash Bridges, instead inhabiting a hostile, antagonistic small-town cop.

“Without giving too much away, this movie is about something so much bigger and that was part of the appeal for me,” says the former “Miami Vice” star.

Written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier (“Green Room”), “Rebel Ridge” (streaming Sept. 6 on Netflix) stars Aaron Pierre as ex-Marine Terry Richmond. He arrives in Shelby Strings to post bail for his cousin when Terry’s life savings are seized by corrupt police officers, led by local chief Sandy Burnne (Johnson). The former soldier uncovers a conspiracy and, although he never saw combat, nevertheless wages a one-man war on injustice. USATODAY.com debuts the first trailer for the two-fisted drama, which also stars AnnaSophia Robb and Emory Cohen.

Aaron Pierre stars as an ex-Marine who runs afoul of the authorities in the Netflix action thriller "Rebel Ridge."

In Pierre's action scenes, the British actor – who stars as the title character of Disney’s upcoming “Mufasa: The Lion King” – was also able to utilize his studies in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai and boxing, bringing a certain composure to the character. “The physical, mental and emotional components are a huge part of who I am now, and that training served me well,” Pierre says.

To play the antagonistic lawman, Johnson says he did "deep character work here because there are other things going, but you don’t always know what that is as the audience.”

Don Johnson (left, with Emory Cohen) plays a corrupt small-town police chief in "Rebel Ridge."

Terry and Sandy engage in intense verbal standoffs, and Johnson found the “charged interactions almost conversational.” Between takes, Pierre says he would sit with Johnson and talk about what the scene “but also just about life and how to navigate this journey as best you can. We built a real trust and immersed ourselves.”

Saulnier calls “Rebel Ridge” a “throwback.” “Walking Tall” and “Billy Jack” were influences on tone and Clint Eastwood’s The Man With No Name and Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley for character, though “First Blood” was the biggest inspiration in how “it’s hyper-grounded and raw and rooted in a simple but utterly compelling human experience.”

"Rebel Ridge" also gave Saulnier a chance to examine corrupt systems and how they’re built to absolve key players of accountability.

“It’s not just evil corporate overlords or corrupt officials, I’m tapping into the everyday rage that we all experience on a never-ending customer service call, or the stifling bureaucracy of contesting a parking ticket,” the director says. “The smallest things can trigger the biggest reactions. But Terry doesn’t have the luxury of rage, he’s got to play by the rules, and we walk that path with him and root for him. Which is something new for me. I’ve never written a traditional hero role with such charisma and competence who you want to see come out on top.

“Now, I’m not saying it’s necessarily a ‘feel good’ movie, but so far, it’s getting people to stand up out of their seats. And that feels good to me.”

