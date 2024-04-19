Rebel Wilson cancels Australian book tour

The Australian actress has cancelled her Australian book tour to promote her tell-all memoir, Rebel Rising, due to delays in the book's publication. Rebel was scheduled to host an event in Brisbane on 12 May and in Melbourne on 14 May. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to give an update on when her memoir will be released in the U.K. and Australia. "I'm really excited for U.K. and Australian readers to finally get to read REBEL RISING! New U.K. publishing date is 25 Apr and in Aus its 8 May."