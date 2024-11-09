Rebel Wilson Celebrates Daughter Royce's 2nd Birthday with Disney Cake and Fun Carousel Ride

Wilson posted snaps showing sweet moments from her daughter Royce's second birthday celebrations, which featured herself, wife Ramona Agruma and the birthday girl

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson, her daughter Royce and wife Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson’s baby girl Royce turns 2!

On Friday, Nov. 8, the actress and comedian, 44, posted a sweet photo of herself with her wife Ramona Agruma and daughter Royce posing with a Disney cake as they celebrated the little one’s second birthday.

In the Instagram Stories snap, a beaming Wilson and Agruma, 40, stood next to each other indoors as Agruma held up Royce — who turned 2 on Nov. 7 — in between them in front of a large cake lit with gold candles in white and gold icing.

Perched on top of the cake were figures of Disney princesses Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Sleeping Beauty in front of a circle topper behind with the outline of Sleeping Beauty’s castle painted on it. The words, ‘Happy 2nd birthday Royce!’ were written in gold icing in front.



Rebel Wilson/Instagram Wilson and her wife Agruma celebrated her daughter Royce's second birthday with a Disney cake

Wilson shared a second photo of her daughter’s birthday celebrations as the trio went for a carousel ride together. Wilson and Agruma smiled while looking at the camera as they each sat on a horse next to each other. Royce, appeared to wave at someone out of shot while sitting strapped in to the horse next to Wilson, who held on to her daughter during the ride.

Wilson welcomed her daughter Royce via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2022. The Pitch Perfect alum confirmed her romance with Agruma in June that year, five months before the arrival of her baby girl.

Wilson’s latest photos with her little girl come after she shared a behind-the-scenes look of her daughter at herself and Agruma’s Sept. 28 wedding in Sardinia, Italy. Royce sweetly served as a flower girl at the European nuptials.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram The trio went on a carousel ride together for Royce's birthday celebrations

On Oct. 7, the Australian star posted photos of her family on Instagram from their picturesque wedding ceremony, including one sweet snap showing holding up Royce while Agruma put her arm around her and Royce sitting on Wilson's lap at the table while holding up chopsticks.

"More from the epic wedding weekend! There are like 12,000 photos to go through 😜 but I need to find the perfect one to frame for Grandma!" Wilson wrote in the caption.

