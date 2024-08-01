Rebel Wilson Doubles Down on ‘Absolute F*ckwits’ Suing Her for Defamation

Rebel Wilson is hitting back at the producers suing her over her upcoming film, The Deb.

The producers behind the suit, Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden, filed an amended complaint on Monday further accusing the Australian actress of defamation. In response, Wilson took to her Instagram stories Tuesday and put them on blast.

According to Deadline, in the Instagram Story, which is no longer visible, Rebel wrote, “Len Blavatnik, please stop funding and protecting Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden. Clearly these recent press articles and constant retaliations against me for speaking the truth on my small Australian movie are FALSE. All I did was tell the truth about these ‘absolute fuckwits’ - now they launch a bogus defamation suit and bogus articles to inflict further harm.” Blavatnik is the financier behind the musical film.

The lawsuit stems from an Instagram video Wilson posted in June that accused the three producers of misconduct, embezzlement, and sabotage. The producers denied the accusations and then continued with legal action in LA Superior Court. In their amended complaint, the three fired back at Wilson and alleged she “has a history of fabricating false and malicious lies to hide her own lack of professionalism and advance her own self-interest.”

Upon the lawsuits initial filing, Wilson posted about being sued on her Instagram. “It’s not defamation if it’s the TRUTH (those ‘producers’ who I mentioned in my last post have just filed a defamation suit against me and sent to the press! It is a bogus PR stunt),” the Pitch Perfect actress captioned a photo of The Deb’s cast.

Wilson’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told Deadline: “The number of people who back up Rebel’s experience is staggering.”

The film, which follows a two Australian girls’ experience at a debutante ball, is reportedly set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year, though it’s uncertain if that will happen or not. Wilson both stars in and directed the film.

