Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma share a kiss in 'super romantic' wedding ceremony in Sardinia

Rebel Wilson looked radiant as she exchanged vows with Ramona Agruma in a breathtaking ceremony in Sardinia.

The 44-year-old actress, best known for her role in Bridesmaids, shared a kiss with Agruma, 40, during a picturesque destination wedding on the Italian island.

A source had previously said the couple envisioned a "super romantic" and intimate ceremony, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com from the joyous occasion captures the newlyweds in stunning, nearly identical strapless wedding gowns featuring voluminous skirts.

Both brides chose off-the-shoulder designs with Wilson opting for a classic look with a simple finish and a thin belt while Agruma dazzled in a gown adorned with intricate beading and a mesh neckline.

As they exchanged vows, the couple held matching bouquets of white roses.

Among the guests was former TOWIE star Vas J Morgan. However, notable absences included Wilson’ former best friend Hugh Sheridan, who recently revealed he no longer speak with the couple and was not invited to the wedding, despite having introduced them.

Rebel Wilson, who recently wed Ramona Agruma, shared a kiss during their private Italian wedding ceremony. The couple looked joyful in matching wedding dresses, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes. pic.twitter.com/uC5GbdBm76 — Gossip In 60 Mins (@GossipIn60Mins) September 30, 2024

The couple's choice of Sardinia was fitting, as they had previously vacationed in Porto Cervo shortly after publicly confirming their relationship in 2022.

The couple met in 2021 and got engaged in February 2023. They have a daughter, Royce Lillian, who will celebrate her second birthday in November.

The outlet reported news of their nuptials last week, revealing that the couple were “thrilled” to be tying the knot after they decided to bring the date forward, having initially planned a beach wedding for 2025.

An insider told the publication: “Rebel is really excited to be getting married to the love of her life, she is absolutely thrilled.

“It is going to be stunning and super romantic. She is madly in love and can't wait to be wed.'

“Rebel doesn't want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed. It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant.”

Previously speaking about her wedding plans, the Pitch Perfect star said she wanted to marry Agruma in a romantic beachside ceremony in 2025.

“It'll probably be next year. I feel like it's gonna be a beach wedding but I just don't know what beach,” she shared in May during an appearance on ITV's This Morning.