Rebel Wilson reveals name of 'massive a**hole' star she has written about in new book

Rebel Wilson has named the previously unidentified “massive a**hole” she has written about in her upcoming tell-all book.

The Australian actress, 44, says Sacha Baron Cohen is unhappy about being mentioned in one chapter of Rebel Rising, which is due to be released on April 4 via Harper Collins.

She first admitted having trouble with a previous co-star on March 15, writing on Instagram: "When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a**hole policy, means like, yeah, I don’t work with a**holes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical. But then it really sunk in because I worked with a massive a**hole and yeah, now I definitely have a no a**holes policy."

In another now-deleted post, she wrote: "Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Bridesmaids star shared a picture of a notebook and pen and wrote across it: "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

(Instagram / Rebel Wilson)

Wilson and Baron Cohen starred together in the poorly received 2016 spy action comedy movie Grimsby, which was known as The Brothers Grimsby in North America.

The flick was written by Baron Cohen and saw Wilson play the role of Dawn Grobham, the girlfriend of Baron Cohen's character Kyle Alan 'Nobby' Butcher, and mother of his 11 children.

At the time of release, Wilson hinted that she and Baron Cohen did not get on by telling Marie Claire about a disagreement they had while filming.

Baron Cohen has since hit back at Wilson’s claims, calling them “demonstrably false”.

(Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Baron Cohen's spokesperson told BBC News: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

The Standard has contacted representatives for Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen for further comment.

Wilson shot to fame as the character Brynn in the hit 2011 comedy film Bridesmaids. She also gained plaudits from critics and fans as Fat Amy in the musical comedy film, Pitch Perfect.

Meanwhile, Baron Cohen, who is married to Australian actress Isla Fisher, made his name with a brazen brand of comedy, including audacious pranks carried out while disguised as spoof gangster Ali G or fake Kazakh journalist Borat.