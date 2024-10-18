Rebel Wilson Reveals Personalized Golf Cart She and Wife Ramona Agruma Got as 'Best Wedding Gift Ever'

The electric vehicle features the couple's names embroidered on the front seats

Chris Hyde/Getty; Rebelwilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma; the personalized golf cart

Rebel Wilson is showing off what she's calling "the BEST wedding gift ever" — and her wife Ramona Agruma appears to be loving it, too.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Pitch Perfect star, 44, posted a string of videos to her Instagram Stories as she raved about a gift that friend Dave Osokow gave the newlyweds for their Sept. 28 wedding: A personalized, 4-passenger Denago electric golf cart.

To take it all in, Wilson walked around the cart and filmed the exterior, as her wife sat in the passenger seat and friends in the back seats. "OMG @daveophilly with the BEST wedding gift ever," she wrote over her first video.

"This is like, insane. okay," Wilson narrated as she showed the vehicle from multiple angles. "Am I gonna drive? Am I gonna drive the Denago? I'm gonna drive the Denago that's personally embroidered."

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's personalized golf cart

As for the embroidery, Wilson eventually panned her camera to the front seats of the vehicle, which featured the names "Rebel" and "Ramona" on the front and passenger seat, respectively.

"Dave just got us the best wedding present ever. Oh my God," she said in her last post on the matter.

It already appears like the newlyweds are enjoying their new whip, as Agruma, 40, shared an Instagram Stories post of her own where she and Wilson could be seen blasting music out of a light-up speaker hanging in the backseat of the vehicle, as Wilson busted a few moves.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Ramona Agruma on the golf cart

The gift comes just weeks after the couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Sardinia, Italy, on Saturday, Sept. 28, sources told PEOPLE at the time. The nuptials came over two years after they went public with their romance in June 2022.

The ceremony took place at the exclusive Cala di Volpe hotel in Porto Cervo in front of 60 guests, and the duo shared details of their big day with Vogue — from a reception at nearby restaurant Pedri Garden to choosing designs by Pronovias for their dresses.

“We went on an amazing trip there early in our relationship with our friends, the Ganzis,” Agruma, 40, told Vogue of the wedding's location. “We ate amazing food and found it to be the most romantic spot. So we decided we wanted to have a small destination wedding there with just family and close friends.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma in Paris, France on Sept. 30, 2024

As for vows, Agruma shared that the couple "hadn’t heard each other’s vows until the ceremony, so it was really emotional to hear what we’d written."

Wilson's 23-month-old daughter Royce Lillian served as flower girl for the ceremony, with Agruma sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of the special day to TikTok earlier this month, in which Royce could be seen walking down the aisle during the outdoor wedding while carrying a mini basket with flowers.



Read the original article on People.