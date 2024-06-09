Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Royce with Fiancée Ramona Agruma

Wilson and Agruma stepped out with the 19-month-old baby during a special ceremony over the weekend

Chris Hyde/Getty; Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson; daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson is sharing some cute new photos of her 19-month-old daughter Royce Lillian, who she and fiancée Ramona Agruma brought with them to a celebration over the weekend!

On Saturday, June 8, the Pitch Perfect alum, 44, shared a handful of snaps on her Instagram Story of a gathering that she and her family attended near Hollywood.

After sharing some videos of her driving to the location, Wilson uploaded an adorable photo of baby Royce and Agruma posing together during the family affair.

The infant could be seen in the pic holding a place card for their table, while wearing a cute white floral dress, as Agruma wore flowers of her own and held her from behind.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Ramona Agruma poses with Royce on June 8, 2024

The next clip on Wilson's Instagram Story showed a friend holding Royce, along with the caption: "Congratulations Carmen & Mario." A follow-up image featured a closeup of Royce as she wore a little bow in her hair and smiled off into the distance.

Wilson welcomed Royce Nov. 7, 2022, via surrogate, writing at the time that she couldn't "even describe the love I have for her" and referring to Royce as "a beautiful miracle."

Just last month, Wilson toasted to another Mother's Day in the books when she uploaded a sweet Instagram Story video of a beautiful bouquet of purple and white flowers that had been gifted to her. The gesture also featured a heart-shaped cutout in the center that showed Wilson's infant. "Awwwwww," the actress could be heard saying over the clip.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce attends a wedding celebration on June 8, 2024

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, the actress revealed one of the things she wasn't prepared for after she welcomed her daughter. "The surprising thing is that you never just walk out of the house and not have plans," Wilson said at the time, around the release of Rebel Rising: A Memoir. "You can't just go, 'I feel like going to the movie cinema,' and just walk out of the house. No, no, no."

"You have to plan what's happening with the baby," she said. "Is the baby coming with you? Have the baby's meals been prepped? You've got to communicate about the baby's schedule, when her nap time is, all the things."

She added: "Obviously, I knew I'd love her so much because I wanted her so much to come into my world. But the love when I see her little face and I go, it's like so much, you want to eat her. She's so cute and adorable."

Read the original article on People.