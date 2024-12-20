Rebel Wilson Shares Festive Snaps with Daughter Royce, 2, During 'Magical' Family Ski Trip in Aspen

Rebel Wilson is showing off her daughter's skiing skills.

On Friday, Dec. 20, the actress and comedian, 44, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram from her recent trip to Aspen alongside her wife Ramona Agruma, 40, and daughter Royce, 2. Wilson kicked off her post with a snap of her running through a snowy landscape after her little one as they were both bundled up in winter coats.

"Magical days with this incredible crew in Aspen!" she wrote in her caption. "Skiing, snow polo, sleigh rides … thanks Ganzi’s for this incredible trip!"

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson with daughter Royce

In more festive Royce photos, the toddler can be seen smiling in Christmas pajamas and dozing off in between Wilson and Agruma during a sleigh ride.

A few days prior, Wilson revealed that the proud parents "took Roycie for her first ever ski lesson." In another Instagram post, the 2-year-old can be seen rocking her first pair of skis and a hot pink jacket as she's taught the new skill by an instructor.

In the caption, the Rebel Rising author joked, "She will no doubt be better than us very quickly."

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Royce skiing

On Friday, Nov. 8, the family of three celebrated Royce's second birthday on Instagram.

In an Instagram Stories snap, a beaming Wilson and Agruma stood next to each other indoors as Agruma held up Royce — who turned 2 on Nov. 7 — in between them in front of a large cake lit with gold candles on top of white and gold icing.

Perched on top of the cake were figures of Disney princesses Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Sleeping Beauty in front of a circle topper behind with the outline of Sleeping Beauty’s castle painted on it. The words, "Happy 2nd birthday Royce!" were written in gold icing across the front.

