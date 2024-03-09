Rebuild plans for fire-ravaged listed building

Large sections of the building were destroyed in the fire in July 2022

Plans to rebuild a Grade II-listed building destroyed in a large fire are expected to be considered by Wiltshire Council.

The planning application concerns The Stables in Tidworth, which suffered extensive damage in the fire in July 2022.

Gateley Smithers Purslow has now submitted the full reconstruction plans.

Several windows and external doors, as well as a section of the timber first floor, were destroyed in the fire, which was fought using 20 fire appliances and crews from as far away as Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

An investigation found the cause of the fire at the building, on Jadgalik Road, to be accidental.

Some external repairs are already underway, but Gateley Smithers Purslow has now submitted the full reconstruction plans to Wiltshire Council, on behalf of Aspire Defence Services Ltd, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The Stables had been used for offices and storage from 2005

The Stables were built in the mid-19th Century and became part of the Ministry of Defence estate when the War Office acquired Tedworth House and its land in 1897.

From 2005, the site was used for offices and storage.

The planning application says the historic elements and proportions of the property "will be respected and preserved".

Gateley Smithers Purslow says the materials have been chosen to match the existing property.

Wiltshire Council has until 19 April to make a decision on the application.

