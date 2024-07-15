Rebuilding coastal communities after hurricanes is complex, and can change the character of a place

Dorany Pineda And Rebecca Blackwell
·4 min read

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Before Hurricane Idalia smashed into a small fishing village in northwestern Florida, Charles Long, 68, was fixing up a two-bedroom house for him and his wife. After the August storm, he found remnants of it in a nearby canal and on a neighbor’s property.

To rebuild a new home elevated on stilts, as code requires, would cost $450,000, according to one estimate he got. He can’t afford that. Instead, he’s building a pole barn in Horseshoe Beach for a recreational vehicle he is saving to buy.

“I’m going to roll everything out of here” if another hurricane comes this year, Long said with a nervous chuckle, his face glistening with sweat.

For people like Long, rebuilding after extreme weather disasters can be a long and expensive process. The U.S. government has poured billions of dollars into projects to help build resiliency. But as the impacts of climate change increasingly threaten coastal communities, experts say protecting them is getting harder and more complex.

The tens of thousands of dollars it can cost to perch a new home on stilts, plus the hundreds of thousands more to build the house, is cost prohibitive for many people. So are the rising rates of insurance. Resiliency plans also must address the compounding impacts of flooding, erosion, intensifying storms and sea level rise.

And there’s no one-size-fits all approach — every community has different priorities and threat exposures. Whether using nature-based solutions or building sea walls to ward off flooding, each will have indirect impacts on ecosystems, shoreline access and community character.

All things considered, designing holistically poses “a wicked problem,” said Paul Gallay, director of the Resilient Coastal Communities Project at Columbia Climate School.

“You want to leave communities well protected, but you also want to preserve what makes them vibrant and worth living in,” he said.

That's not easy. Redevelopment after weather disasters and climate resilient infrastructure can inadvertently trigger, accelerate or contribute to gentrification, much like what happened in Galveston, Texas, after Hurricane Ike in 2008, and New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Property values and the cost of living can rise, displacing residents and change a community's aesthetic.

In Horseshoe, where recovery from Hurricane Idalia is still underway 11 months after the storm hit, some residents worry that developers and wealthier newcomers who can afford to build to code will price them out if people decide to sell.

“Everyone is worried about ... Horseshoe changing,” said resident and councilmember Brooke Hiers. “They don’t want the hurricane to make everybody sell and turn it into a commercialized, busy place.” But she feels that is coming, “I just don’t know when,” she said.

Funds, shelter programs and other state and federal resources can help hurricane survivors rebuild, but they're most often temporary solutions, can take time to access and don't fully address long-term housing challenges like affordability.

John Brogan, coordinating officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said they have provided over $83 million in grants to nearly 36,000 Idalia victims.

He said it’s important for communities that have so far avoided extreme weather events to learn about mitigation projects they can do now to prepare when a major storm hits. “These events are going to keep happening,” Brogan said, “especially for these coastal communities.”

Sea level rise and intensifying storms are eroding coastlines and devastating neighborhoods. Studies show that the water in Mexico’s Gulf is rising and warming faster than the global ocean — with warmer waters supercharging storms. Old and aging infrastructure is struggling to keep up.

Whether sacrificing a beach for a seawall or using nature-based solutions like wetlands that buffer against extreme weather, coastal communities are facing the increasingly difficult choice between staying and going.

They're asking themselves "whether or not we can protect the infrastructure in place, and if we do that — which is also a question, obviously the ocean is very powerful — for how long and at what cost," said Alyssa Mann, climate resilience project director for the California chapter of the Nature Conservancy.

For people who choose to stay along the sea, informing them about the risks their coastal communities will face is critical.

“There’s a cost to living in paradise,” said Horseshoe Mayor Jeff Williams, echoing a popular sentiment. “There’s always downsides to everything good.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Dorany Pineda And Rebecca Blackwell, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Severe storms target Ontario Sunday, hail and flooding possible

    Parts of northeastern and southern Ontario are at risk of seeing thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon

  • Severe storm threat with possible rotation before heat breaks in Ontario

    Rounds of thunderstorms will kick off this new work week across Ontario, with the risk for strong winds, large hail, and possible rotation. Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times

  • World’s rarest whale may have washed up on New Zealand beach, possibly shedding clues on species

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.

  • Two 'surprise' tornadoes hit southern Ontario as Beryl remnants passed through

    Two weak twisters were seen in London as hurricane remnants crossed the region on July 10. Both tornadoes have been rated EF0

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Hay River's Polar Eggs are back on store shelves in the N.W.T.

    Some residents across the Northwest Territories can once again add local eggs to their grocery carts.Produced in Hay River, N.W.T., Polar Eggs are again being sold in stores across the territory. Polar Eggs have been absent from consumer store shelves for nearly two years. The previous owners sold the business last January to B.C. egg farmers Matt Vane and Jeff Bisschop, who have spent the past year preparing for the relaunch. "It's very exciting," Matt Vane said. "It's a big accomplishment for

  • Seismic activity heating up in B.C.

    Over 10 earthquakes have been detected off the coast of B.C. since the beginning of July, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Thursday morning just southwest of Port Alice, with more on the recent seismic activity in B.C. is Dr. Michael Bostock, seismologist at UBC.

  • Waves of storms possible across southern Ontario into Monday

    Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible across southern and eastern Ontario through the day on Monday

  • After second summer of fatal flooding, some say Nova Scotia is still not prepared

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — The second bout of deadly flooding in as many years has some Nova Scotia residents and municipal leaders saying it's time for the provincial government to accept that extreme weather is the new normal and make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.

  • Calgary, Red Deer face a severe storm risk on Monday

    Keep an eye on the radar throughout the day as storms bubble across the foothills

  • Early Morning and Afternoon Monday Thunderstorm Risk for Southern Ontario

    Meteorologist Shannon Fernando discusses the upcoming weather for Southern Ontario. Muggy and moist conditions will create the perfect ingredients for thunderstorms, with risks peaking in the early morning and afternoon on Monday.

  • Sunday heat warning issued for Ottawa, other parts of eastern Ontario

    Environment Canada is warning people about scorching temperatures expected to hit Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario on Sunday. According to a warning issued Saturday evening, a heat event including forecasted humidex values near 40 C is expected to begin on Sunday and might persist into Tuesday.Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be 29 C to 31 C without the humidex factor. "There will be little relief at night as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 20 C," the weather ag

  • In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl's blow during peak tourist season

    GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demands answers as customers remain without power after Beryl

    DALLAS (AP) — With around 270,000 homes and businesses still without power in the Houston area almost a week after Hurricane Beryl hit Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said he's demanding an investigation into the response of the utility that serves the area as well as answers about its preparations for upcoming storms.

  • Saharan dust reaches stunning levels in Atlantic. Here's what that means for hurricane season

    First, Europe that was socked in by record levels of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa. The Atlantic appears to have now taken the lead, with dust levels not seen in years across parts of the basin.

  • Ontario braces for sizzling heat and stormy weather

    Stormy weather is in the cards again today and tomorrow for Ontario, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.

  • Bear rescued from Ukraine dies in West Lothian zoo

    The 12-year-old bear had been rehomed at the zoo in January after being rescued from a zoo that was shelled by the Russians.

  • Tropical Wave can increase rain across Florida

    A Tropical Wave near Puerto Rico is moving West and can increase rain across Florida on Monday. Temperatures elsewhere will be in the 90s for the dry spots.

  • City analyzing whether it can ease Calgary's water restrictions as usage decreases

    Calgary remains under Stage 3 water restrictions as crews monitor how the city's water system will respond to the easing of water conservation measures. The City of Calgary has been gradually lifting restrictions on water use, though officials continue to urge residents to ease back into their regular water-use habits as crews work to fully stabilize the system."In order to lower our outdoor water restrictions and allow more outdoor water use, we need to increase the flow of water through the fe

  • P.E.I.'s 3rd heat wave of the year forecast to be longest yet

    Another Monday, and another heat warning for P.E.I.This is P.E.I.'s third heat wave of the year. Environment Canada issues heat warnings when the temperature is forecast to exceed 28 C for two or more days with overnight temperatures not dropping below 18 C.At 6 a.m. Monday most P.E.I. stations were recording temperatures of 20 C or higher."You know when you're starting off at 20 degrees it's going to be another warm one," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.During a heat wave, it is important t