A rebuke of Israeli violence

Biden sanctions West Bank settlers

President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. to impose financial sanctions on Israeli settlers who have attacked Palestinians in the West Bank in his administration's most significant action to try to calm West Bank violence amid the Israeli-Hamas war. The sanctions, which Biden authorized Thursday, target four Israelis who engaged in actions that "undermine peace, security and stability in the West Bank" through violence aimed at Palestinian civilians. While much of the world's attention has been focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have surged since Oct. 7. 👉 What to know about the sanctions.

A Palestinian child walks on a street which has been bulldozed by the Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on January 29, 2024.

Lloyd Austin breaks silence on controversial hospital stay

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized publicly for the first time for keeping secret his January hospitalization related to cancer treatment, saying the medical challenges were a "gut punch" and his initial instinct was to keep it private. Austin has faced bipartisan criticism for concealing his cancer diagnosis and hospitalization from the White House, Congress, his own staff and the public. Austin underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Dec. 22, then was taken on Jan. 1 by ambulance from his home in northern Virginia to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for complications that had developed. 👉 What to know.

California braces for 'Pineapple Express'

The first of two weather systems known as a "Pineapple Express" hit the West Coast on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain showers and mountain snow as residents braced for potentially dangerous conditions.

What is a "Pineapple Express"? It's an atmospheric river that builds up in the tropical Pacific and when it lands in the western United States, it can cause heavy rain and snow.

In the forecast: Satellite images of the first storm on Wednesday showed clouds along the coast from Los Angeles to Juneau, Alaska, according to AccuWeather. The "plume of moisture" will move along the West Coast and transition into Southern California overnight Wednesday, which is expected to create heavy rain across the region and state. 🌧️ Here's the full forecast.

Raegan, left, and Judah Mccracken walk along the Embarcadero, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in San Diego. The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched California on Thursday, flooding roads and toppling trees while triggering statewide storm preparations and calls for people to get ready for powerful downpours, heavy snow and damaging winds. Heavy rain and gusty winds that began hitting the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday moved south and arrived in Los Angeles in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute.

Taylor Swift's political reputation

She's getting a bit of a political reputation. And some Republicans seem concerned. Taylor Swift: A young, self-made billionaire; a pop star with a massive, dedicated fanbase. She's already shown she can motivate potential voters, and her fans tend to be younger and more liberal than the United States as a whole. Plus, she has been critical of former President Donald Trump. Is she some sort of Pentagon plant, ginned up by secret liberal forces to swing the 2024 presidential election? Some Republicans have suggested so. So why is Swift suddenly showing up in these conversations? In a word: power. 🗳️ Here's a look at what's happening.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28 in Baltimore, Maryland.

