Recalled cucumbers in salmonella outbreak sickened 449 people in 31 states, CDC reports

A salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cucumbers has reached 31 states and Washington, D.C., sickening at least 449 people, according to new information provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the beginning of June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of cucumbers potentially contaminated with salmonella. The cucumbers were shipped to wholesalers and distributed in 14 states between May 17 through May 21.

The CDC discovered that cucumbers contaminated with one of two outbreak strains infected 449 people and hospitalized 125, the CDC announced on Wednesday. The likely source of some illnesses in that outbreak can be traced back to two Florida growers: Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach and Thomas Produce Company, of Boca Raton, the CDC said.

Cucumbers from those companies are no longer being grown or harvested for the season.

States where people have gotten sick from salmonella linked to cucumbers

Here's where the 449 people who got sick from the salmonella outbreak live:

The CDC says the true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported.

The recall was initiated June 1 after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida that a product sample tested positive for salmonella.

States the cucumbers were sent to include:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

The FDA is currently testing affected produce to see if there are any connections to ongoing outbreaks. They recommend checking with your local retailer to find out if they sell cucumbers from this provider.

Symptoms of and treatment for salmonella disease

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The signs of salmonella poisoning include:

Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving

Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up

Stomach cramps

These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

