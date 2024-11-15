Recapping DeSantis' trip to Italy
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a trip to Italy, and we break down what he did in Europe.
The overtime rule is one of the most far-reaching economic reforms that President Joe Biden has fought for.
Record numbers of young men voted for Trump in the 2024 election. What drove them to the right?
“Everyone laughed. They laughed that uncomfortable laugh,” noted the MSNBC anchor.
"Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers. 'That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.'"
Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.
Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.
A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."
President-elect joked on Wednesday that ‘Elon won’t go home’ and that he ‘can’t get rid of him’
The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President-elect Trump knew she did not want to serve in his second administration when he publicly announced over the weekend that he would not be offering her a job. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to…
CNN's Abby Phillip pointed to "another person who tried to raise concerns" about food served to American children.
Video footage shared by Ukraine's 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade appears to show a devastating attack on a Russian convoy in Donetsk.
From the moment the US election results rolled in, climate leaders knew Donald Trump would be a blow to the COP29 talks in Baku. What they didn’t foresee was the demolition job Azerbaijan’s own leader would do from the inside.
Ex-Pence staffer Olivia Troye said making the Florida congressman the attorney general was akin to "putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security."
Capitol Hill Democrats are pressing the White House to pull out all the stops to gird the executive branch against President-elect’s Trump’s promised efforts to tear down federal agencies and restructure them to his liking. The lawmakers want President Biden to get aggressive — and creative — with unilateral actions in the final weeks of…
The late night host found one GOP lawmaker trying way too hard.
The former president thinks he can end the war in Ukraine. In reality, he’s preparing to hand Russia a win — and the consequences will be profound
Donald Trump also elaborated on picking Robert Kennedy Jr. for health secretary.
We're past the bad place.