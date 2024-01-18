After receiving a cancer diagnosis while pregnant, community steps in to help Oklahoma mom

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — As Loblaws moves to reduce its 50 per cent discount on food approaching its best before date to the more modest 30 per cent, experts say those time stamps aren't an accurate measure of whether groceries are safe to eat. Very few food items have true "expiry" or "use-by" dates printed on their labels, say food safety professors. The more common "best before" dates just indicate when food is at its peak freshness — in other words, when it tastes the best. Some food is safe for weeks or m