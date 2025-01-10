Recent attacks place new focus on connections between extremism and the U.S. military

Will Carless, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Two recent attacks — one in New Orleans that killed 14 people and another in Las Vegas in which a man blew up his vehicle and took his own life — were both carried out by men with military backgrounds.

The New Orleans attacker, who also injured at least 35 people when he plowed a truck into a New Year’s Eve party on storied Bourbon Street, was an Army veteran who served from 2006 to 2015, including a tour in Afghanistan. He was shot and killed during a gunfight with police. The Las Vegas bomber was an active-duty Green Beret.

Both left messages indicating political motives.

The attacks shine new light on the U.S. military’s long-discussed problem of extremist activity in the ranks and among veterans. Recent data has shown that having a military background is the “single strongest predictor” of violent extremism in America, according to researchers at the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, or START.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even as attacks, leaks and plots carried out by active-duty military and veterans continue, the Pentagon has stalled in its efforts to combat extremism, and has made almost no progress on goals to better serve veterans transitioning into civilian life that could help insulate them from the influence of extremist groups.

And despite growing concerns about the confusing connection between military service and terrorist activity, experts now worry any planned reforms will completely collapse under president-elect Donald Trump. Trump has long scorned the very notion of domestic extremism, dismissing it as overblown or invented. And Pete Hegseth, the man Trump has tapped to lead the Pentagon, has been vocally critical of efforts to stamp out extremism in the military, calling them a “purge” and writing that they distract leaders from their primary role.

“In the 90s, we were only finding a handful among all the extremist cases where the individuals had some kind of nexus to the US military and now, per year, we're finding 40 or 50 cases of individuals getting involved in criminal events that are clearly motivated by their extremist beliefs,” said Michael Jensen, the principal investigator at START studying the connection between the military and terrorism.

Jensen sees little hope for the stalled reforms, introduced in 2021, that a USA TODAY investigation in 2023 showed had largely fallen apart.

“I can't see it being a very realistic outcome that it's all of a sudden going to do a 180 and become a top concern and be the number one priority moving forward,” he said. “The question is, does it lose even more steam? Does it completely end? Is it a reversal of policy? I think that’s where the question lies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Through an attorney, Hegseth declined to comment for this story. A spokesman for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location.
An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location.

The nexus between extremism and the military

A new report from START published last month further examines the connection between the military and extremist activity, concluding that the problem appears to be growing.

The report notes that approximately 15% of the people charged with committing crimes at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 had connections to the military, and also finds that “from 1990 through 2023, 730 individuals with U.S. military backgrounds committed criminal acts that were motivated by their political, economic, social, or religious goals.”

Experts are quick to point out that extremist activity by active duty military personnel or veterans nevertheless remains extremely rare, especially given the vast number of Americans who serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is data to suggest that the number of people who are extremists in the military is very low compared to the number of everyone who has served,” said Katherine Keneally, head of threat analysis and prevention at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. “The majority of veterans and service members are serving their country for very good reasons.”

What makes the issue of extremists with military backgrounds so concerning, however, is that they are far more likely to commit acts of mass violence, and also kill people in attacks at a higher rate than people with no military experience, Jensen said.

“They've been trained to have a highly lethal skill set, and so when they choose to use that skill set, they tend to veer towards highly lethal outcomes,” Jensen said. “Military service is the strongest predictor that somebody would plot or engage in a mass-casualty attack — stronger than mental illness, stronger than being a loner, stronger than having any particular ideological affiliation.”

Not only that but the statistics show extremists with military backgrounds also tend to kill more people when they commit attacks, Jensen said. The worst domestic terrorism attack in US history, for example, the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, which killed 168 people, was committed by an Army veteran.

These factors make it all the more important to focus on extremism in the military, however rare it may be, Jensen and other experts said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But recent efforts to enact reforms that would help identify extremists before they enlist and during their service, and that would help educate veterans about the dangers of extremist groups, have largely fallen by the wayside.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies in front of the House Armed Services Committee in Washington on Feb. 29, 2024.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies in front of the House Armed Services Committee in Washington on Feb. 29, 2024.

Effort to combat extremism in the ranks sputters

In the weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol four years ago, as suspects were rounded up from around the country and charged with crimes, it soon became clear just how many had served, or were still serving, in the U.S. military.

In direct response, in April 2021, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin launched a groundbreaking effort to identify and stamp out extremism in the ranks. Four initial “immediate actions” were followed by an extensive analysis of the problem and a report laid out detailed recommendations to identify, investigate, punish or help service members who had become radicalized.

Two years later, an exclusive USA TODAY investigation found that only two of 20 proposed recommendations had been carried out. The Pentagon’s flagship effort to combat extremism had essentially foundered on the rocks.

Bishop Garrison, who led the Pentagon working group that made the more than 20 extremism-related recommendations for the armed forces in 2021, told USA TODAY the reforms are even more important today than they were four years ago.

‘It is still important for the department to take a close look at reforms and address them,” Garrison said.”  A large part of this is ensuring that service members, whether active duty or transitioning to civilian life, feel comfortable coming forward to their leadership and communities and asking for help.”

Garrison, Jensen and others noted that there has been some progress on this front.

In late 2023, the Pentagon finally released a study it had commissioned to examine the extent of the extremism problem among the troops. But an analysis by the Associated Press late last year found the study had relied on old and flawed data to make its conclusions.

The Army, Navy and Marines all rolled out stringent new definitions of extremist activity last summer, said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism who has testified to Congress on this.

But much remains to be done, she and other experts said.

“The problem is growing as the government is walking away from this issue, and that is concerning,” Beirich said.

Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth visits Senators on Capitol Hill, December 5, 2024.
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth visits Senators on Capitol Hill, December 5, 2024.

Will reform efforts stall under Trump, Hegseth?

Several experts on extremism in the military told USA TODAY they’re concerned efforts to stamp out extremism in the military will falter, if not completely fall apart when Trump takes office in January.

The effort has already been politicized. In 2022, the GOP-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee called for a complete halt to the Pentagon’s counter-extremism programs, and that year’s National Defense Authorization Act stripped all funding for the effort, a move that was repeated in 2023 and 2024.

Republicans in Congress have long argued that the issue of extremism in the military is overblown and a distraction from the Pentagon’s primary goals, Beirich, Jensen and others said.

And Hegseth, who Trump picked in November to be his choice to run the Department of Defense, has poured scorn on the concerns about extremists in the military.

Hegseth himself was removed from a post guarding the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden after a superior questioned his tattoos. “I was deemed an ‘extremist’ because of a tattoo by my National Guard unit in Washington, D.C. … my orders were revoked to guard the Biden inauguration,” Hegseth told podcaster and former Navy Seal Shawn Ryan last year.

In his book, “War on Warriors,” Hegseth “downplayed the role of service members in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he argued that military leaders remain distracted by efforts to root out extremism from the ranks,” the Military Times reported last year.

Given this track record, experts on extremism who were briefly buoyed by Austin’s 2021 efforts say the future looks bleak for any additional progress, especially given the events of New Years Day.

“The Department of Defense has not taken the steps needed to address this connection and this growing radicalization and I think these incidents last week really reflect that there are many, many things that need to be addressed by the DOD,” said Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center. “And yet we're not seeing responsiveness from the Department of Defense or other senior officials in the administration to make sure that they're taking steps to address the connection.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Year attacks place new focus on military's approach to extremism

Latest Stories

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • Trump faces growing threat of ‘gray zone’ warfare

    President-elect Trump has made ambitious promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and face down China, but he’s also contending with a growing threat of “gray zone” attacks from foreign adversaries, from drone surveillance to acts of sabotage in the air, sea and on land. These hybrid tactics are intentionally hard to trace, and NATO…

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • Even MAGA’s Favorite Canadian Thinks Trump’s 51st State Idea Is Dumb

    President-elect Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that Canada should become the 51st state drew a rebuke from the leader of the U.S. neighbor’s MAGA-lite opposition leader Tuesday. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, asserted his is a “great and independent country” in a post on X. Inverting one of Trump’s favorite slogans, he said a government under his leadership would put “Canada First.” Poilievre is arguably the chief importer—sans tariffs—of MAGA-style politics to

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Appeals court denies bid to block public release of special counsel's report on Trump Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid to block the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

  • Opinion - Justin Trudeau just set a positive example for all the world’s other megalomaniacs

    Justin Trudeau's resignation as Canada's prime minister is a rare demonstration of a leader stepping back and serving the good of the country, while other leaders should consider following suit to preserve stability and offer renewal.

  • China could devastate US airpower in the Pacific far more easily than the other way around, researchers warn

    China has hardened and diversified its airfields and combat aircraft at a faster rate than the US and its allies, a new report says.

  • Stephen A. Smith: Americans ‘relate’ to Trump’s view on Canada

    Sports media personality Stephen A. Smith says Americans feel a connection with President-elect Trump’s rhetoric on Canada and Greenland. “This kind of language, no matter how frivolous we may think it is, no matter how much we may suspect that it’s much ado about nothing,” Smith said on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show Tuesday night, “at…

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • This is what some Windsorites think about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state

    United States president-elect Donald Trump has made repeated comments about making Canada a U.S. state, this week in a press conference saying he would use economic pressure to make it happen. We checked with Windsorites to see how they feel about the comments.

  • Geraldo Rivera Says Why He'd Punch This Top Trump Ally 'In The Nose'

    The former Fox News personality said he would return to boxing to do it.