Recent Independence High and CTEC graduate starts his own company
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
"My first-grade teacher duct-taped me to a chair for standing up in class."
Bixby principal 'no longer employed' after arrest at school dance
The University of Pennsylvania law school says it is imposing a one-year suspension at half-pay and other sanctions along with a public reprimand on a tenured professor over her comments about race in recent years. The university said Professor Amy Wax — who has questioned the academic performance of Black students, invited a white nationalist to speak to her class and suggested the country would be better off with less Asian immigration — will also lose her named chair and summer pay in perpetuity and must note in public appearances that she speaks for herself, not as a university or law school member. Wax told the New York Sun after the announcement that she intends to stay at the school as a “conservative presence on campus.”
MONTREAL — McGill University is threatening to cancel law school classes for the rest of the semester if it can't reach an agreement with a faculty union that has been on strike since August, but the union says it won't back down.
The Peninsula School District failed to protect the children, a lawsuit claims.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a ban on legacy preference in admissions at all private schools in the state, including Stanford and USC.
Amber Naseem never realized the lasting impact making an Indigenous ribbon skirt in her fashion design class at her Kitchener high school would have on her until she completed the project.Naseem attended Huron Heights Secondary School last year. The skirt was the final product and a creative writing assignment in her Grade 11/12 fashion design class. Her teacher, Connie Collins, provided the students with orange ribbons with names written on them.Naseem's ribbon had the name for Emily Redbreast,
Many Americans are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills, with roughly 40% of consumers reporting that it's "somewhat" to "very difficult" to pay their usual bills with the rising cost of...
Without their devices, students “look each other in the eye again,” says Nolan Catholic High principal Oscar Ortiz. | Opinion
The boy detained is 15 years old.
Police learned of the threat through social media.
On LibraryTok, school librarians are also viral stars. Their nostalgia-inspiring videos are encouraging adults to return to the library or donate to schools in need.
Wondering why Taylor Swift has skipped Travis Kelce’s latest Chiefs games? Sources reveal she has two very good reasons.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned of an October surprise that will “distort and pervert” Vice President Harris. “There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done,” Clinton said during an interview with “Firing Line” host Margaret Hoover. She pointed to the…
It didn’t take much to unravel this one.
Hours before Prince Harry took to the stage Monday night as the star of the WellChild Awards, his most prestigious remaining U.K. charity commitment, his brother released his “monthly rewind.”It was a move that friends of Prince William denied was intended to overshadow his brother but said may have unintentionally illustrated the differences in their working lives.The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts typically release a “monthly rewind” as a recap of each month. However, they
The hosts see only one solution.
A CNN panel went wildly off the rails Monday night as one of the guests angrily chastised Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), accusing the congressman of lying on air.Keith Boykin, a former White House aide to Bill Clinton, clashed with Donalds on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, alleging that Donalds was making false claims about crime increasing under President Joe Biden. The pair started trading barbs after watching a clip of Donald Trump calling for “one rough hour” to end crime.Phillip asked Donalds if
The former president only cares about one thing in a crisis, said the conservative lawyer.
This ophthalmologist warns that it “could affect your vision permanently.”