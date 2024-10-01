Recent Independence High and CTEC graduate starts his own company

Associated Press

The University of Pennsylvania law school says it is imposing a one-year suspension at half-pay and other sanctions along with a public reprimand on a tenured professor over her comments about race in recent years. The university said Professor Amy Wax — who has questioned the academic performance of Black students, invited a white nationalist to speak to her class and suggested the country would be better off with less Asian immigration — will also lose her named chair and summer pay in perpetuity and must note in public appearances that she speaks for herself, not as a university or law school member. Wax told the New York Sun after the announcement that she intends to stay at the school as a “conservative presence on campus.”