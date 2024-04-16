Recent Polls Show Joe Biden Holds a Slight Lead in Upcoming Presidential Election

The Daily Beast

Spencer Platt/GettyOutside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, a “Christian conservative rapper” who identified himself as “Shawn DVS 7.0” awaited the arrival of Donald Trump.“Sometimes I have my disagreements with Trump, but nobody compares,” he said, resting a full-size American flag pole on his shoulder. Democrats, he added, “couldn’t get him with collusion, they couldn’t get him with all the other stuff before, so now they’re going with all these side angles.”He was one of about 50 Trump