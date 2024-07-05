Recent Steamboat Springs High School graduate dies after apparent electrocution on Virginia lake
A recent graduate from Steamboat Springs High School died on July 4 after an apparent electrocution on a Virginia lake.
"We are beyond devastated that his life was taken by a freak accident … an accident that we are all still trying to comprehend," his family said
