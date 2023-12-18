Recipes for 7life: Ham Tips
Year after year, these are the easy one-pot meals that have become family favorites during colder winter months.
Your holiday meal doesn't need to only be about the meat. Add a festive touch to a classic side dish to elevate it and make it a new holiday family favorite.
Plus, 4 others he and his brother Jason love.
Give your sweet loaves a wintry, holiday upgrade with this recipe for glazed cranberry bread that perfectly balances sweet and tart flavors.
Amanda Baltazar's three-person family -- consisting of her, her husband and their daughter -- was typically spending around $1,100 per month on groceries. However, in September 2023, their grocery...
This type of tea takes the cake for the highest antioxidants, but check out these other dietitian-recommended options for specific health benefits.
It was also our most saved show stopper last year.
It's very relatable (and easy).
Desserts like peanut-butter balls and rich chocolate fudge are ideal for holiday entertaining and require only a few ingredients to make.
Lentil curry over cauliflower rice is an easy and flavorful plant-based meal. This creamy and comforting dish is also grain-free and gluten-free.
This multi-use pot has become a go-to in my kitchen — but there are a few drawbacks.
While Costco may never start offering breakfast items in its food court, some shoppers certainly enjoy theorizing about the possibilities for morning food.
Sometimes, jar lids can seem downright impossible to open, but don't give up just yet. Try one or more of these hacks to help you open the most stubborn jars.
James Beard winner Meherwan Irani is collaborating with Atlanta Brewmaster Peter Kiley, so we caught up to discuss tips for pairing beer with Indian cuisine.
Prepare to be surprised by the incredible ways to give Brussels sprouts a boost. The results are so mouthwatering that they may become your favorite vegetable.
Fans of the simple, classic American chicken pot pie are bound to be interested in trying the French take on the same dish known as Poulet en Croûte.
TORONTO — For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie. The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's 1964 inception but was taken off the menu in the early 2000s. It made a short-lived reappearance in 2017 for Canada's 150th anniversary. Come Jan. 10 though, the dutchie will return for a limited time — and Tims president Axel Schwan predicts customers will be thrilled the company heard
Garlic is a go-to cooking ingredient for good reason, and these delicious sauces are proof as to why it works so well. You'll want them in your rotation.
Didn't think deliciously sweet and tasty French toast could be improved upon, did you? We're here to tell you that it can be and we know how to make it.
Making your holiday meals ahead of time can make the season more relaxing and give your favorite cooks more time to spend with family and friends. Try these three.