Recipes for 7life: Ham Tips

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — For roughly two decades, Canadians have been telling Tim Hortons something's missing from the company's menu: The dutchie. The sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins dates back to the brand's 1964 inception but was taken off the menu in the early 2000s. It made a short-lived reappearance in 2017 for Canada's 150th anniversary. Come Jan. 10 though, the dutchie will return for a limited time — and Tims president Axel Schwan predicts customers will be thrilled the company heard