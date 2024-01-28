Recipes for a sweet tooth from the ‘Queen of Chocolate’

Kirsten's recipes include a marbled loaf cake and rich steamed puddings

I have a passion for chocolate. In fact, a lifelong love affair might be a more accurate description. I love the joy it brings, the infinite wonders it can create and, of course, the incomparable taste. Chocolate is the ultimate ingredient, and I’m a firm believer that there’s never a wrong time to enjoy it.

For my recipes I often start with chocolate in the form of buttons. You can use a block of chocolate, but you will need to chop it first. To determine its quality, take a look at the ingredients list. You want to ensure the chocolate is made with cocoa butter and not modified vegetable fat (which has a higher melting point than cocoa butter, and which both our palates and our bodies find difficult to process).

Kirsten Tibballs: 'Chocolate is the ultimate ingredient'

I also use Dutch-processed cocoa powder, which has been alkalised to emphasise the robust chocolatey notes.

From a choc-chip banana toastie for breakfast to chocolate and peanut butter bark for when you’re on the go, a marbled loaf cake for afternoon tea and rich steamed puddings (complete with a silken chocolate fudge pouring sauce) served up for dessert after dinner, these recipes will satisfy every sweet tooth.

Chocolate All Day, by Kirsten Tibballs, is published by Murdoch Books (£22)