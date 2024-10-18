'Reckless' driver plunges into Chagrin River outside Eastlake restaurant
Eastlake police are investigating after a reckless driver went through a guardrail and into the Chagrin River Friday morning.
Eastlake police are investigating after a reckless driver went through a guardrail and into the Chagrin River Friday morning.
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
A destructive house fire is unsettling a central Edmonton neighbourhood, with some residents saying they received notes suggesting their home could face the same fate if they don't pay up.Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Cloverdale neighbourhood just after 3 a.m. Sunday, in the area of 97th Avenue and 95th Street.The residents had already made it out of the home by the time firefighters arrived, according to an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson. Adjacent homes were also eva
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
Five girls between the ages of 12 and 15 allegedly beat 64-year-old Reggie Brown to death in an alley on Oct. 17, 2023, authorities said
The California Board of Parole Hearings reversed a decision made in August to allow the early release of Andrew Stuart Luster, a serial rapist who drugged young women in college bars in the late 1990s.
A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and 15 others are facing criminal charges for allegedly running a drug-trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to Canada and used violence — including murder — to achieve the group's goals, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.U.S officials said 43-year-old Ryan James Wedding — who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics but had been living in Mexico — is the lead defendant in the case and
Alexander McCartney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and admitted 185 other charges.
Mohamed Iidow had repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.
A Waterloo, Ont., man is speaking out after his video of a woman ranting about the South Asian community went viral.
Seven new special constables are out walking the beat in Regina's downtown as of this week.Alternative response officers, or AROs, officially began patrolling on Tuesday after weeks of in-service training. "I think our community has lots of complex challenges right now, so we need to think outside of the box in terms of what is a good fit for our community," Regina Police Service Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies said at a Thursday news conference at Hill Tower, in the city's downtown."AROs are a new
The incident was recorded in CCTV footage, according to an arrest affidavit.
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama executed a man Thursday who admitted to killing five people with an ax and gun during a drug-fueled rampage in 2016 and dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a group of armed people harassing hurricane relief workers in a remote Tennessee community last weekend, a sheriff said Wednesday as a man in North Carolina appeared in court for allegedly threatening aid workers in that state.
Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of the 10-year-old’s murder.
Rodney Alcala savage murder spree and infamous appearance on 'The Dating Game' is the subject of Anna Kendrick's directorial debut 'Woman of the Hour'
Gary Stevens, 55, was drunk when his Cane Corso attacked and killed his brother at their home.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas confirmed Friday that its leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza and reiterated its stance that hostages the militant group took from Israel a year ago will not be released until there is a cease-fire in Gaza and a withdrawal of Israeli troops.
Colin Gray, the father of the teenager accused of killing four people at a Georgia high school, knew of his son’s deteriorating mental state and his fascination with campus shootings, investigators testified Wednesday during a hearing that elicited troubllng new details of what led up to the rampage.
Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson sat praying in a cell Thursday night just feet from the execution chamber where he was set to be put to death for the murder of his toddler – even as the state and his attorneys exchanged frantic 11th-hour legal maneuvers to determine his fate before the clock ran out.
Adrian Parker arranged to abuse a six-year-old and a four-month-old baby, who didn't actually exist.