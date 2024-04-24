Reckless driving crashes in Milwaukee cost public transit $2 million in one weekend
In just 48 hours, Milwaukee County Transit System says crashes by reckless drivers racked up over $2 million in bus replacement costs.
Shopping for a used car is an important financial decision: If you do your research and find one that will last for a while, you can budget for regular maintenance with relative confidence that you'll...
Chris Parypa/GettyThe Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident at John F. Kennedy International Airport in which a Swiss Air passenger jet was put on a possible collision course with several other aircraft, reports say.The Airbus A330-300 was cleared for takeoff on April 17 and was in the initial stages of its run when the crew spotted three planes crossing their path further down the tarmac, according to Simple Flying. The pilots aborted the takeoff and informed Air Traffic
An investigation into a train that was seen moving through the City of London while on fire is underway. CP Rail police are investigating after several people called 911 to report that the eastbound train crossing over Oxford Street was burning. The train was able to come to a stop and first responders took about an hour to get the fire under control. (April 23, 2024)
Merle Mullin speaks candidly about legacy, stewardship, and the bittersweet decision to close her late husband's automotive museum.
The flight, from Singapore to London, took off four hours late, circled for four more, then returned to Singapore Changi Airport.
A group of strangers worked together to rescue a man stuck inside a burning vehicle, after he crashed on the side of a highway in Saint Paul, Minn.
OTTAWA — Ontario Provincial Police say several students have been taken to hospital after a school bus and a transport truck collided on a highway. Police say in a news release that the crash happened Monday afternoon after 4 p.m. on Route 400 in Russell Township, southeast of Ottawa, where the highway meets MacDonald Rd. In addition to the driver, police say three students were on the bus at the time, and all were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and lone occupan
A $12 billion high-speed passenger train line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area has started construction.
Cassandra Messina was alerted to the multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue by the sound of her dog barking early Tuesday morning.She went outside and saw a car flipped up on its side and several other vehicles damaged — including her own."I came out here and it was kind of like a movie scene. It was a little bit crazy," she said.Windsor police say officers responded to a call about the crash in the area of Bruce Avenue and Giles Boulevard at around 5 a.m. Police said the driver's car is the one th
Boeing has gotten a lot of attention recently. Here's why it's warranted, but not worth panicking over.
Tesla’s quarterly results, combined with recent impressive stock market gains for traditional car companies, were supposed to signal a repudiation of electric vehicles by investors as a whole. Things turned out a little differently, with the results repudiating something else: lousy strategic planning by Tesla and others. Tesla is no longer in growth mode.
Federal, transportation and union leaders gathered in Las Vegas Monday to drive spikes into a symbolic rail, marking the beginning of construction for a $12 billion high-speed rail line that will link Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. “People have been dreaming of high-speed rail in America for decades,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said…
Global electric vehicle sales are set to rise by more than a fifth to reach 17 million this year, powered by drivers in China, according to the International Energy Agency.
Rivian is targeting owners of a truck or SUV comparable to its R1T and R1S models by offering a trade-in bonus of up to $5,000 and free charging.
Reviewing the redesigned and seriously upgraded 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro as well as the all-new Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter.
Savvy shoppers know that buying a new car isn't a smart move financially because the value depreciates quickly and insurance can be expensive. However, in some cases, splurging for the latest model...
A new survey shows more Canadians are deciding against buying electric vehicles. Experts point to several factors, including cost and a lack of charging stations. As Angela Jung reports, while EV sales have tripled in B.C., those in the industry aren't fully sold on targets to phase out gas-powered vehicles.
By most measures, the last thing China needs is more electric cars crowding a market with more losers than winners, driving down prices at the expense of profit and taking the fight for market share beyond China. But while there is a peril in China's overcapacity, there is also a power in the hyper-competition it has unleashed, analysts, suppliers and executives say. China's leading EV makers have found ways to slash vehicle development time, combining speed to market with new features and a pricing advantage rivals outside cannot match.
Gaze around the next time you’re stuck in traffic and see if you’re not surprised, maybe even a little saddened, by the monochromatic sea around you. Modern cars come in a fantastic variety of shapes and sizes, but far fewer explore the more vibrant shades of the color wheel. The most popular colors for new cars in North America are white, black, gray and silver, according to automotive paint supplier BASF. Together, they constitute about 80% of the colors in new-car production. Drivers seeking
Chinese-backed Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive is accelerating efforts to produce more vehicles outside China in view of rising geopolitical tensions, its CEO said. Asked how Polestar is preparing for the possibility a European probe into Chinese-made EVs might lead to increased tariffs, Thomas Ingenlath said the automaker was exploring the idea of speeding up exporting the Polestar 3 made in South Carolina to the European Union. He said last year that the South Carolina plant, which started making Polestar cars this year, would supply both U.S. and European markets.