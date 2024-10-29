Record 1.3 million cruise ship passengers arrived in Vancouver this year, port authority says

Shri Madiwal, the vice president of operations and supply chain with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said the jump in cruise ship passengers provides a boost to the local economy. (CBC News - image credit)

As the final cruise ship of the year sails away from the city Tuesday, the Port of Vancouver said a record number of tourists arrived in the city by cruise ship this year.

Shri Madiwal, vice president of operations and supply chain with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, says this year's record is a sign Vancouver's tourist industry has bounced back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The resurgence of the cruises is such great news," he said. "It's great to see so many people in the city boosting the local economy and promoting Vancouver as a tourist destination."

It's the third season in a row the port says it has seen record traffic, following a two-year drop in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Port of Vancouver says about 1.32 million cruise ship passengers arrived in Vancouver between March 11 and Oct. 29 on 327 cruise ship visits, with the exact numbers awaiting a final count later this year.

This year breaks the record set last year when 1.24 million passengers arrived in Vancouver with a total of 332 cruise ship visits to the port, said Port of Vancouver spokesperson Alex Munro.

In a statement, the port authority estimated the cruise lines, crews and passengers spend more than $1.1 billion in Vancouver each year, with passengers spending an average of $450 each at local businesses, including shops, hotels and restaurants.

John Ong, store manager of the gift shop MAKE Gastown, confirmed the past two years have seen a sharp rise in customers.

John Ong, the store manager of the gift shop MAKE Gastown, said the resurgence of tourist traffic has been good for his business.

"It's been a good summer for us," Ong said. "[Traffic] started early with the cruise ships this year. It propelled us."

Ong said since his shop opened in 2020, the majority of customers have been tourists.

"People leaving tend to not mind spending money as much as people here," he said. "They just seem to be happy travelling."

He confirmed the past two years have marked a sharp rise in customers — and he's not expecting that to change.

"Cruise ships are going to be just as busy this year for the next couple of years. We're looking forward to that," Ong said. "As Vancouver's name gets out there, more and more people decide they want to come and travel here."

Environmental impact

While the increase in visitors may stimulate Vancouver businesses, critics have previously raised concerns about the environmental impact of greenhouse gas emissions and sewage disposal methods.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority,s Madiwal said ships in port can plug in to power sources on shore to reduce the emissions they generate from power usage.

He said about 90 or cent of cruise ships arriving at the port also voluntarily reduce their speed to avoid interfering with local whales.