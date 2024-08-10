For the record

• We quoted Donald Trump at a conservative event in Florida telling “my beautiful Christians” to get out and vote, before apparently saying, “I’m not Christian”. Those last words were indistinct, but it is generally understood that Trump said, or meant to say, “I’m a Christian” (“Alarm after Trump tells rally: ‘You will never have to vote again’”, 28 July, p30).

• James Bond comic strips by the late British illustrator John McLusky have been given to the Margaret Herrick library, run by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, but they are not “on show” there as we said; viewing is available by appointment only for people with a bona fide research need (“The comic strip artist who gave James Bond his look”, 4 August, p21).

• The light show that launched the Edinburgh International Festival was called Where to Begin, not Where to Start (“Risk, reward and trigger warnings: fringe chief on his ‘balancing act’”, 4 August, p23).

Other recently amended articles include:

