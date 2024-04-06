For the record

• Tom Shakespeare, whose first novel has just been published, was misquoted in an interview when referring to short people within his family; among them he included his son-in-law, not a “daughter-in-law” as we said (Academic and writer Tom Shakespeare decided to ‘reclaim the humour’ to deal with his disability, 31 March, Magazine, p44).

• An article (Tax changes force owners of second homes to run for exit, 31 March, p53) said “no English council has followed the example of Wales and increased council tax on second homes”. To clarify: a number of councils in England have voted to introduce such premiums but, under recent legislation that enabled them to do so, the earliest those increases can take effect is April 2025.

• In commending an essay by René Walter, a column referred to it being in “her” Substack magazine, Good Internet. That should have been “his” magazine (What I’m reading, 31 March, New Review, p25).

• An article that included reference to Sir Geoffrey Nice described him as a barrister “and judge”; he served as a part-time judge in England between 1984 and 2018 but no longer holds that role (UK given legal advice that Israel is flouting law in Gaza: top Tory, 31 March, p2 turn from p1).

Other recently amended articles include:

